From clinics to cathedrals: My transformative summer in Armenia

This summer, I had the pleasure of traveling to Armenia as part of the AYF internship program. 11 other interns and I were granted work placements across Yerevan, including at Wigmore Women and Children’s Hospital, the Central Bank of Armenia and my placement, Access to Care NGO, a dental clinic. Each of us had the opportunity to apply our skills in meaningful ways, contributing to organizations that make a real impact in the country. By immersing ourselves in these work environments, we learned from professionals in the field and gained insight into how operations in Armenia differ from those in the United States. On weekends, we took excursions to different parts of Haiastan, visiting ancient monasteries and monuments and participating in memorable activities in various cities.

Perhaps the most impactful part of my internship was my time as a dental intern. I learned how to assist with procedures, manage sterilization protocols and use tools I had not encountered before. Working hands-on as an assistant—beyond what shadowing alone would allow in the U.S.—confirmed my interest in this field. Developing hand dexterity, improving hand-eye coordination and learning new terminology brought me one step closer to my dream of becoming a dentist.

Access to Care NGO works directly with soldiers from Artsakh and their families. Many of these men served in or were displaced by the 2020 Artsakh War, and assisting with their dental procedures was an eye-opening experience.

Armenians should feel a sense of urgency to help restore our amazing country to its former prosperity.

Another compelling aspect of the internship was visiting the monasteries around Haiastan. Churches such as Khor Virap, Noravank, Geghard and many others stand as living testaments to Armenia’s ancestral faith. I found myself moved not only by their architectural beauty, but also by the centuries of unbroken Christian spirit they represent. As an acolyte, I have always had a deep connection to Christianity. From serving at the altar to learning about St. Gregory the Illuminator and his pit, I have been immersed in Armenian Orthodox culture.

So, when we visited Khor Virap and climbed down into the well where St. Gregory stayed for 14 years, the stories I was taught as a kid came to life. The most moving site we visited was Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral, built around 301 A.D., which is one of the oldest standing churches in the world. Attending Badarak there on a Sunday gave me goosebumps and a deeper appreciation for our faith. Although I had visited many of these places during my first trip to Armenia, in 2022, returning allowed me to notice the details I may have missed the first time—the writing on the pillars, the khatchkars embedded in the walls—helping me truly feel the Christian spirit.

For sheer fun, our visit to Dilijan stood out. On our first day, we went river rafting for approximately two hours, working together down the white caps. After an exhilarating afternoon, we made our way to the hobbit houses—accurate replicas of those from The Lord of the Rings (one of my favorite movie series)—where we stayed for the night. The next morning, we went to Yell Extreme Park and rode ziplines, soaring over forests and valleys with breathtaking views. Flying through the air was freeing, giving me a new appreciation for Armenia’s natural beauty. Only from up in the air can you truly see the whole scope of it. This was one of those moments where fear turns into joy almost instantly.

We then trekked to Lastiver, where we hiked on the side of a mountain. This was unlike any other path I have been on. With a cliff to my left, one wrong step and I would be in grave danger. Although this was another nerve-wracking experience, it came with more spectacular views. The mountainsides and waterfalls were truly breathtaking. After a couple of hours of hiking, we reached our destination: the treehouses. A fellow unger and I slept in a cabin smaller than the size of my bed at the apartment. We found our own firewood and made our own food, skewering khorovats on coals. At night, I fell asleep to the sound of the river flowing through the valley and awoke to birds chirping in the morning—a truly peaceful and rejuvenating experience.

This summer in Armenia has been an amazing, exhilarating and life-changing experience. I will forever cherish the memories, friendships, connections and knowledge I gained. I would recommend this trip to anyone wishing to deepen their connection to Armenian heritage and explore all that this remarkable country has to offer. As a pre-dental student, I took away valuable knowledge that will benefit me in the future. I would like to thank the Central Internship Council, my director, Sako and, most importantly, my fellow interns for making this the most memorable experience of my life.