Armenian Medical World Congress spotlights HENAR primary care programs

MADRID—At the 14th Armenian Medical World Congress, held July 3-5 in Madrid, the HENAR Foundation was highlighted for the progress in transforming medical education and strengthening primary care in Armenia. HENAR was showcased as an example of how strategic partnerships between the Armenian diaspora and local institutions can catalyze systemic and sustainable improvements in Armenia’s primary healthcare system.

On the first day of the congress, HENAR cofounder Dr. Arman Voskerchyan moderated the session titled “Health Professions Education: Opportunities for Diaspora-Armenia Partnership.” The discussion focused on upgrading models of medical residency education and curriculum development in Armenia. HENAR has developed several projects aimed at advancing medical education in Armenia, based on hands-on patient care and evidence-based medicine, to meet international standards.

Dr. Aram Kaligian, director of the Boston University-Armenia Medical Partnership, discussed partnering with HENAR and the Ministry of Health through the Health for Armenia Foundation’s Healthcare Leadership Program, which launched in 2024. HENAR leads the medical knowledge and skills component of the program, which was developed to improve healthcare access and quality in Armenia’s underserved rural communities and to develop a strong core of highly skilled primary care doctors who can continue to reform and strengthen the health system.

Dr. Jeff Markuns, director of Boston University’s Global Health Collaborative, outlined BU’s successes in primary care reform in Southeast Asia and southern Africa over the last 25 years, and adapting that model for Armenia. He also described his role as director of BU’s master’s degree program in Health Professions Education (HPE), and the development of a hybrid degree program set to begin in September for six Armenian doctors. The program aims to empower these leaders with advanced skills, evidence-based education methods and leadership tools necessary to upgrade Armenia’s medical training system, improve faculty capacity and ultimately raise the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.

Dr Henry Louis, HENAR program director for the Healthcare Leadership Program and the HPE program, described working with Drs. Kaligian and Markuns to adapt these models for Armenia and the challenges involved. Finally, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan joined Drs. Voskerchyan, Kaligian, Markuns, Louis and Lorky Libaridian in a Q&A session on medical innovation in Armenia and advances in post-graduate medical education.

On the second day, HENAR’s Community Health Worker Program was highlighted during the session titled “Preventive Screening: Priority Setting and Development,” moderated by Dr. Kim Hekimian of Columbia University. Dr. Louis described his role in adapting the program for Syunik, based on his previous work in the West Bank. Other highlights included an update from Samvel Kharazyan of the State Health Agency on Armenia’s progress to providing universal health coverage. The Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan, later joined a panel to field questions regarding developments on the ground in Armenia.

On the third day, panelists presented developments in medical education in Armenia during the session titled “Adapting New Models of Post-Graduate Medical Education: The Residency Program,” co-moderated by Aleksandr Bazarchyan, director of the Armenian National Institute of Health (ANIH) and Dr. Jose Maria Lasso. Dr. Libaridian described the new Pediatric Residency Program developed in 2023 in conjunction with HENAR, the MoH, Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU), ANIH and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Dr. Libaridian described the challenges of bringing a more clinically-oriented, competency-based medical education model to Armenia to develop pediatricians trained in patient-centered, evidence-based care that meets international standards. Nanushyan described the ministry’s commitment to advancing medical residency education in Armenia. Dr. Khachatur Margaryan described medical residency advances at YSMU, while Dr. Bazarchyan noted the concurrent advances undertaken at the ANIH.

The final session, titled “The Essential Need for Strengthening Primary Healthcare in Armenia,” featured Dr. Libaridian presenting her work with the World Bank Group assessment report on Armenia’s primary healthcare system. Dr. Voskerchyan reviewed HENAR’s main projects in Armenia since its founding in 2021, including its role in the Primary Healthcare Taskforce, the Pediatric Residency Program, the Healthcare Leadership Program and the Community Health Worker pilot. He also described the upcoming HPE master’s program, designed to improve medical education across residency programs in Armenia.

At the closing ceremony, Dr. Vicken Sepilian, president of the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC), commended HENAR as “a model of how the diaspora and Armenia can effectively collaborate to bring systemic changes in healthcare.” His remarks underscored the critical importance of aligning efforts across borders to build sustainable health infrastructures.

In her closing address, Avanesyan emphasized the urgent need to prioritize medical education and workforce development amidst evolving healthcare demands. She highlighted the value of reinforcing public-private partnerships and cited HENAR’s Master’s degree in Health Professions Education program and the Pediatric Residency Program as exemplary initiatives that successfully align multiple stakeholders to achieve important reforms. Furthermore, Minister Avanesyan announced the imminent launch of Armenia’s first competency-based family medicine residency program, a strategic move to fortify primary care services and improve health outcomes at the community level.

Supported by AIFA (Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia) and its global partners, HENAR remains committed to modernizing medical education, advancing preventative health and strengthening Armenia’s healthcare system through innovation, capacity building and diasporan engagement.

Founded in 2021 by Noubar and Anna Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan and Arman Voskerchyan, HENAR Foundation aims to contribute to the transformation of Armenia’s healthcare ecosystem. By building and empowering a network of partners, HENAR works to deliver better value, better care and ultimately better health for current and future generations of Armenians. With support from AIFA (Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia), HENAR is leading efforts to strengthen Armenia’s primary care system, with a strong focus on talent development and digital innovation. For more information, visit https://henar.am