Pipelines, peace and power: The 2025 Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement in geopolitical perspective

On August 8, 2025, under the white columns of the White House portico, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stood beside U.S. President Donald Trump to announce a “historic peace accord.” Cameras captured smiles, handshakes and the ceremonial flourish of pen to paper. To the watching world, it appeared the culmination of decades of conflict over Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the promise of a new era of stability in the South Caucasus.

To many Armenians, however, it was the codification of defeat. Azerbaijan shows no real intent for peace, citing denial of Armenia’s historic legitimacy and using “Western Azerbaijan” rhetoric to justify future pressure on Armenia. This deal served multiple purposes: a peace prize legacy for Trump; a way for Pashinyan to avoid debating concessions ahead of elections and plummeting approval ratings and a mechanism for Aliyev to advance his goals while profiting politically and financially.

If the Armenian side truly had strong negotiating positions, why was there a need for secrecy around the process? A more accurate reading suggests compellence diplomacy: achieving core objectives through coercive leverage and then codifying them in agreements.

The optics told their own story. Aliyev arrived in Washington with full fanfare, parading confidence and sealing a photo-op with ExxonMobil executives to ink a deal. Pashinyan, by contrast, slipped into D.C. quietly. His team offered no arrival photos, no choreographed handshake moments—only a tightly controlled schedule that notably excluded any gathering with the Armenian-American community. The lone cultural headline came when he presented a copy of the medieval illustrated manuscript of Gregory of Narek to the Washington Museum of the Bible, a treasure not his to part with.

Symbolically, the split screen was telling: Baku celebrated hard deals and strategic momentum; Yerevan avoided the diaspora and offered a book in place of binding guarantees. In diplomacy, staging is substance. This suggested who felt ascendant, who felt cornered and why many Armenians read the White House ceremony less as peace achieved than as leverage transferred.

Behind the pageantry were three documents:

Armenia’s formal withdrawal from the OSCE Minsk Group—ending the longstanding mediation process. The creation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) through Armenia’s Syunik province. A framework peace accord embedding a controversial 17-point arrangement reached in March 2025—and never presented to the Armenian public.

This was not the diplomatic breakthrough many imagined. It was a realignment with consequences that extend far beyond Armenia’s borders. The text is not yet in force; its obligations would attach only after ratification. Even so, it already shapes facts on the ground by structuring follow‑on “implementation” deals on transit, security and legal claims. The corridor’s exact tenure and jurisdiction remain undisclosed; reports of multi‑decade arrangements, including a floated 99-year deal, should be treated as provisional until side letters or annexes are published.

Yerevan’s official line was blunt: without the August 8 deal, Azerbaijan would have invaded Syunik. The choice was cast as capitulation or catastrophe—survival, not compromise. On inspection, that claim wobbles. Escalation was possible, but not assured—the March 2025 “show” notwithstanding.

After victories in 2020 and 2023, Baku already held leverage without firing a shot. Seizing Syunik risked alienating European energy markets, destabilizing the region and provoking Iran’s repeatedly stated red line. Other brakes existed: Russia’s CSTO ties cover Armenia proper, and the U.S. and EU would struggle to ignore an open attack. Domestically, the “sign or be destroyed” message—amplified by government PR and proxies in Armenia and the diaspora—muted debate over terms largely pre-baked in the secret March 17-point framework, shifting attention from concessions to fear of their absence.

Baku’s core aim was a land corridor to Nakhichevan—and by extension, Turkey—rather than conquest for its own sake. Negotiated access grants legitimacy without risking sanctions or energy disruption. Since 2020, Aliyev’s statements have proven grimly predictive: he has claimed Armenia is Azerbaijani territory and has boasted of “liberating” regions such as Aghdam (Akna) “without firing a single shot,” making war talk a useful smokescreen for shaping Armenian opinion. By conceding under threat, Yerevan signaled that coercion works, inviting future pressure. The August 8 agreement did not defuse an imminent fuse; it codified a political reality in which Armenia traded sovereignty for the promise, not the guarantee, of peace.

Moreover, efforts to liken the corridor to the Montreux Convention (1936) are misplaced. That agreement restored Turkey’s full sovereignty over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, while the August 2025 Armenia-Azerbaijan deal does the opposite for Armenia. It would effectively cede control of a 30-40 kilometer-long, five-kilometer-wide strip through Syunik to another state for a multi-decade term (the signed tenure, if any, remains undisclosed).

If TRIPP is purportedly an Armenia-U.S. project under Armenian sovereignty, then why is Azerbaijan a co-signer? Development rights may lie with Armenia and the U.S., but access and security fall under Armenia-Azerbaijan control. Embedding U.S. rights in a trilateral framework effectively gives Baku leverage—and potentially, a veto—over implementation.

The beginning of the end

Unfortunately, the path to the August deal began with military and political collapse. The Second Artsakh War of 2020, often referred to as the 44-day war and widely seen as gravely mismanaged by Armenian authorities, left Azerbaijan in control of large swaths of territory, shattering the post-1994 status quo.

In September 2023, Azerbaijani forces launched a lightning offensive that emptied Artsakh of its Armenian population, after subjecting them to a 10-month blockade in violation of international law. Over 120,000 Armenians fled the region in a matter of days—an exodus human rights groups have described as ethnic cleansing.

Facing plummeting approval ratings, fear of upcoming elections, gross incompetence, a fragmented political landscape and eroding Russian security guarantees, Armenia entered negotiations in early 2025 with diminished leverage. In March, Pashinyan and Aliyev quietly agreed to a 17-point framework that committed Armenia to:

Amend its constitution to remove references to Artsakh.

Dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, eliminating a key multilateral forum.

Ban third-party border monitors, reducing deterrence against Azerbaijani incursions.

Withdraw international legal cases against Azerbaijan, including genocide and war crimes claims.

Commit to “open communications”—a term widely interpreted as a pathway to the so-called “Zangezur Corridor.”

Accept the “return” of 300,000 Azerbaijanis under the “Western Azerbaijan” narrative, a move many Armenians fear could reshape Armenia’s demographic balance.

Notably absent were any provisions for the release of Armenian prisoners of war and other illegally held detainees, whose conditions can no longer be assessed by the Red Cross after President Aliyev closed its offices in the country in March 2025.

At the heart of the August ceremony was the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The U.S. secured exclusive development rights, promising investment in roads, railways, pipelines and fiber-optic networks. For Azerbaijan, TRIPP delivers its most coveted prize: an uninterrupted land link to Turkey, bypassing Iran and Russia. For the U.S., it is a strategic foothold in the South Caucasus, enabling Washington to control a key trade and energy route. For Armenia, the calculus is murkier. Proponents argue it could stimulate trade, draw U.S. investment and normalize ties with Turkey, while critics warn it erodes sovereignty, giving foreign powers leverage over a critical transport artery.

The breakdown below maps the March Framework to the August Agreement text, which uses diplomatic phrasing to provide coverage for problematic concessions. The following obligations take effect only upon entry into force; until ratification, they exert political pressure but carry no legal weight.

First, the obligation to amend Armenia’s constitution to remove references to Artsakh—Articles I-II, XII. This includes recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, a renunciation of territorial claims and the principle that domestic law cannot justify non-performance. By locking in mutual recognition and renouncing claims, the treaty renders any constitutional language implying claims to Artsakh incompatible. Article XII compels domestic constitutional change to align with the treaty.

Second, the obligation to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group—preamble (sources of law) and structural omission; Article XI (treaty obligations with third states must not undermine this agreement). The text replaces prior frameworks by naming new governing instruments and barring third-party engagements that “undermine” obligations here. Functionally, this supersedes the Minsk process without naming it.

Third, the obligation to ban third-party border monitors—Article VII. “The Parties shall not deploy along their mutual border forces of any third party.” This blanket prohibition on third-party presence along the border effectively bans monitors while framing it as a sovereignty and confidence-building measure.

Fourth, the obligation to withdraw international legal cases against Azerbaijan, including genocide and war-crimes claims—Article XV. This agreement requires the withdrawal or dismissal of “any and all interstate claims… in any legal forum” within one month and bars the initiation or assistance of new claims. The sweeping language—covering claims, complaints, protests, objections and proceedings—functions as a legal “kill switch,” vacating current dockets and blocking future filings.

Fifth, the obligation to commit to “open communications” (corridor)—Article X. Cooperation in “economic, transit and transport” matters is deferred to follow-on agreements; Article VI (demarcation) can shape routing; and Article XIII (implementation commission) governs execution. Corridor terms are pushed to subsequent sectoral agreements, allowing sensitive details—rights, security, control, tenure—to be set later under the umbrella of “transit and transport cooperation.”

Sixth, the obligation to accept the “return” of 300,000 Azerbaijanis (“Western Azerbaijan”). There is no explicit clause in the main text, given the highly inflammatory nature of the issue. Instead, it is routed via Article VIII (preventing intolerance, racial hatred, discrimination and separatism), Article X (humanitarian and cultural cooperation), Article IV (non-interference) and Article XIII (implementation commission). This framework keeps the issue off the treaty’s face but leaves procedural doors open for “returns” as a bilateral humanitarian or cultural initiative, with operational details to be addressed later in follow-on protocols—avoiding public alarm.

The August agreement makes no mention of the plight and future of the Armenians of Artsakh, who were ethnically cleansed from their ancestral lands. It also provides no safeguards for the region’s religious and cultural heritage, nor any internationally secured measures to allow displaced Armenians to return home under secure conditions.

Similarly, the agreement does not require Azerbaijan to release Armenian POWs. Article IX addresses “missing persons and enforced disappearances” through information exchange and the return of remains but pointedly avoids any obligation to release prisoners—consistent with the omission in the March framework. President Trump raised the case of 23 Christians held in Azerbaijan, prompting an uneasy reaction from Prime Minister Pashinyan. Turning to his aides, he said he would not recommend including their release in the agreement—likely under the impression that Trump was referring to Armenian POWs and other illegally detained prisoners. According to Tigran Kocharyan, the 23 people discussed were different individuals, much to Pashinyan’s relief.

A review of the agreement’s provisions suggests the following:

Supremacy over domestic law (Article XII): A classic treaty mechanism requiring constitutions and statutes to conform, creating the legal framework to erase references to Artsakh.

Third-party exclusion (Article VII): Drafted broadly enough to block not only foreign troops but also monitors and observers.

Total claims withdrawal (Article XV): Strikingly expansive and fast (one month), suggesting a pre-negotiated intent to terminate contentious cases.

Blank-check cooperation (Article X): The vague “transit and transport” clause defers operational specifics to future agreements, keeping the most controversial issues out of the headline text.

Questions remain about whether problematic March details—softened in this agreement—are being withheld. The probability is high, given the political sensitivity of constitutional amendments and mass “returns.” Article VIII contains sweeping but generic language deferring specifics to later agreements or commissions. POW releases are omitted, while a narrower “missing persons” clause remains and the litigation-withdrawal mandate is fast and expansive. It is probable that the detailed March provisions may be deliberately kept from public view or embedded for later execution via implementing protocols, a common treaty tactic.

Winners, losers and the regional chessboard

Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Turkey are the winners of this game. Azerbaijan gains geopolitical depth, lifts U.S. military cooperation restrictions and opens new economic channels, including a permanent waiver of Section 907. Yet, if the two sides are to cease military action, why would there be a need to permanently waive Section 907? The United States embeds itself in a region traditionally dominated by Moscow and Tehran. Turkey benefits from enhanced east-west connectivity and a more emboldened ally in Baku.

Armenia is the clear loser, relinquishing strategic leverage for uncertain economic gains with no guarantees for security or displaced citizens.

And if so, with what capability and alliance?

To quote President Theodore Roosevelt, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” The current Armenian government speaks softly while aligning with Baku’s policy preferences, and carries a stick only against unarmed Armenian citizens and clergy on the streets of Yerevan. Shortly after initialing the agreement, Aliyev demanded changes to Armenia’s constitution, while Pashinyan noted Azerbaijani territories under Armenia’s control must be returned, ignoring the issue of Azerbaijani boots on Armenian soil.

Despite the fanfare, the August accord is not a final treaty. Critical issues remain unresolved: border demarcation in Syunik, the status and rights of displaced Armenians from Artsakh, the release of POWs and mechanisms to prevent renewed hostilities. Analysts warn that without enforceable guarantees, the agreement risks becoming another fragile ceasefire rather than a lasting peace.

For Washington, TRIPP is more than an infrastructure project—it is a geopolitical wedge. It counters Russian influence, limits Iranian reach and locks Turkey into a regional framework aligned with U.S. interests. But this comes at a cost: by endorsing a deal that omits accountability for displacement and war crimes, the U.S. risks alienating human rights advocates and segments of the Armenian diaspora that once formed a reliable political constituency.

The 2025 Armenia-Azerbaijan agreements are less a resolution of conflict than a strategic reshuffling in the South Caucasus. They signal Armenia’s pivot away from Russia but also its willingness—or compulsion—to concede core sovereignty in exchange for the hope of stability.

Fundamentally, this agreement is meaningless, pending formal ratifications by both nations through parliamentary debates and constitutional court approval. By framing the corridor as outlined in the agreement, Armenian authorities appear to bypass a referendum. Many opposition figures in Armenia are under arrest at the moment, likely to expedite ratification under constrained dissent while maintaining the appearance of due process.

Whether history records this moment as the beginning of peace or the institutionalization of defeat will depend on outcomes that have yet to unfold. For now, the winners are clear, the losers wary and the stakes—for the region and beyond—remain as high as ever.