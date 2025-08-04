Advancing Armenian healthcare education

As part of the Armenian Medical World Congress (AMWC) 2025, held July 3-5 in Madrid, the International Center for Professional Development (ICPD) organized a symposium on continuing medical education (CME), as a partner of AMWC 2025.

The event began with a warm welcome from Dr. Rafi Avitsian, Director of ICPD, and opened with a keynote on Armenian CME regulations delivered by Dr. Ara Babloyan of the Medical Congress Foundation and Dr. Alexander Bazarchyan of the National Institute of Health, Armenia.

The symposium was divided into two dynamic sessions. Session 1, moderated by Avitsian, featured presentations on national progress in CME:

Khachatur Margaryan of Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) discussed Continuous Medical Education at YSMU: Current Landscape and Future Directions.

Hambardzum Simonyan, of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) presented on CPD Programs for HCPs Working in Regions of Armenia: Challenges and Successes.

Hamayak Sisakyan of the YSMU Cardiovascular Program spoke on Bringing Innovation to Education in Cardiovascular Medicine in Armenia.

Varta Babalyan of the Armenia Osteoporosis Association covered Osteoporosis in Armenia: Advances in Evaluation, Research, Care and Outreach

Kostan Galumyan of the Armenian Association of Radiologists addressed the Implementation of the Radiology School for Continuous Medical Education.

Session 2 of the symposium was moderated by Dr. Gevorg Yaghjyan of ICPD and highlighted innovation, collaboration and capacity-building in Armenian healthcare education:

Shushan Isahakyan of NIH Armenia presented on Advancing Continuing Education at the NIH: CME Progress Overview in Armenia.

Rafi Avitsian of ICPD discussed Advancing CME in Healthcare Through Innovation and Collaboration in Armenia and Beyond.

Aline Herlopian of the Yale Institute for Global Health) spoke on Enhancing the Epilepsy Field in Armenia.

Shushan Davtyan of the Nursing and Therapists Excellence Center presented Advancing Nursing and Rehabilitation: Innovative Approaches to Healthcare Training.

Jenia Ghazarian of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles introduced the Online Pediatric Education Network (OPEN).

Kristine Movsisian of Therapists for Armenia discussed Using the ECHO Model to Strengthen Capacity in Armenian Rehabilitation.

The symposium reflected growing momentum in Armenia’s healthcare education sector, driven by both local dedication and international collaboration. At the conference’s conclusion, a summary resolution outlining key outcomes was prepared and submitted to AMWC 2025 President, Dr. Lilian Grigoryan.

Resolution of the International Center for Professional Development Session on Continuous Medical Education during AMWC 2025:

Whereas, there is a recognized need for high-quality and affordable CME resources to support healthcare professionals;

Whereas, the diverse activities of various organizations are valuable and contribute significantly to advancing CME in Armenia;

Whereas, increased collaboration among these organizations is essential to presenting a unified and effective approach;

Whereas, regulatory bodies within Armenia play a critical role in setting directions and outlining future CME activities;

The session called for strengthened collaboration among all organizations engaged in CME initiatives to enhance resource sharing and program effectiveness. Further, it called for the development of unified strategies and frameworks, as guided by Armenia’s regulatory bodies, and continued dialogue and coordination among stakeholders to align efforts and optimize the impact of CME programs nationwide.

This article was written by Anna Isahakyan, MD.