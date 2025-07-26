In memory of Dr. Robert Mirak

Dr. Robert “Bob” Mirak passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 17, 2025 at the age of 92.

Bob was born in 1933, the first son of Artemis and John Mirak, both orphans who had survived the Armenian Genocide and started a new life in America. Growing up with his younger brother Charles in Boston and Winchester during the Great Depression, he learned to be frugal, disciplined and studious, and to find joy in books, play and sports. Golf would become a life-long passion.

Bob excelled at school, setting a standard that teachers expected his siblings, Charles, Edward and Muriel, to uphold—not an easy task. He made friends easily, was loyal, kind, fair and considerate—traits that characterized him all his life. A born educator, he helped his sister learn to read, and he later guided and inspired his daughters and grandchildren along their journeys through school and college.

He became first an outstanding scholar, and later, a successful businessman. A graduate of Williams College, Oxford University and the University of Minnesota, he earned his doctorate at Harvard under historian Oscar Handlin, a trailblazer in studies on American immigration. His dissertation was published by Harvard University Press in 1983 as Torn Between Two Lands: Armenians in America, 1890 to World War I. Considered a milestone in Armenian studies, it has become a standard work that scholars still look to for reference. Bob taught as an adjunct professor at Boston University, until he left his academic career to take responsibility for the family businesses—automotive dealerships and real estate management and development.

In 1961, he married Alice Kanlian, a person of striking beauty, grace and sharp intellect—a true soul mate. Alice passed away in 2000, and is dearly missed by all who knew her.

Bob was politically acute and open-minded, capable of thrashing out differing views with honesty and respect. A talented writer and speaker, he never missed an opportunity to offer words of wisdom and wit at official as well as family gatherings. He was focused on clearly defined goals and, like his father John, persevered until he reached his goal. His partners and employees have described him as fair, dedicated, generous with his time and his collaboration—an educator, even at the office. They felt they worked with him, not for him.

Though a successful businessman, in fact, he never really left academic life and never forgot his Armenian heritage. His publications include the entry on the Armenians in the Harvard Encyclopedia of American Ethnic Groups and articles in scholarly journals. Always active in Armenian community affairs as guest lecturer at Armenian institutions, in 1997, he assumed leadership of the Armenian Cultural Foundation in Arlington, which had been his father’s pride and joy. Together with his daughters, Julia and Jennifer, who joined him in running the business, he continued his father’s generous support of social, educational, medical and agricultural projects in Armenia and Arlington.

Bob is survived by his loving partner, Houry Youssoufian, brother Edward and wife Susan, sister Muriel and husband Michael Weissbach, daughters Julia Mirak Kew and husband David Brewster, Jennifer Mirak Leach and husband Daylin Leach, and grandchildren Alexandra and Christina Kew and Brennan Alice and Justin Leach.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 22 and funeral service followed the next day, both at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts. Burial was at Mount Auburn Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Armenian Cultural Foundation in Arlington, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenia Tree Project.