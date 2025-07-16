In memory of Dr. Haroutune Krikor Armenian

With heavy hearts, the Armenian, Terzian, Stepanian, Hartounian, Bedrosian, Shahrikian, Dadourian and Cherkezian families, along with dear friends, announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative, Dr. Haroutune Krikor Armenian on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 26 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Glendale, California. A memorial luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American University of Armenia’s Student

Scholarship Fund through giving.aua.am or by mailing a check to AUA’s Glendale office: 117 South Louise St. #310, Glendale, California 91205.