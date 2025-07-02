‘Unraveling’ explores family, memory and belonging in haunting debut

Some truths heal. Others shatter.

Every family has secrets—but Tina’s could change everything.

After the First Artsakh War in the 1990s, Tina and her mother flee Armenia to begin a new life in California. Now 23, Tina lives in quiet isolation, haunted by unanswered questions and the sense that something in her past doesn’t quite add up.

When suspicion leads her to believe her mother has been hiding the truth about her father’s disappearance, Tina embarks on a journey back to Armenia. But unearthing the past comes at a cost—some answers demand more than she’s ready to give.

As Tina digs into her family’s buried history, a parallel story unfolds: a brilliant, troubled poet confined to a psychiatric hospital in Yerevan and the ancient echoes of a 10th-century monk in a remote monastery. What connects them—and how are their lives woven into Tina’s own?

Spanning continents and centuries, Unraveling: In Search of Her Roots, In Rediscovery of Herself is a lyrical, emotionally charged exploration of identity, inherited trauma and the resilience of the human spirit. With unforgettable characters and a deep personal quest, this novel is a testament to the power of truth, forgiveness and the search for belonging.

Perfect for readers of literary fiction and poignant, character-driven stories about family, heritage and love.

About the author:

Originally from Yerevan, Armenia, Elina Mir is a writer and abstract artist based in California. She is the author of four books, including the novel Unraveling, and is known for exploring themes of pain, hope and the human condition. Her work—both written and visual—is experimental and emotionally driven. She is also active in the Armenian creative community, holding roles in national writers’ and artists’ associations. Learn more at elinamir.com.

Support the International Armenian Literary Alliance by purchasing the novel at their online storefront.