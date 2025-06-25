The Region in Brief

Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan launched a sweeping security operation on Wednesday, following a social media post in which he claimed to have obtained insider information about an alleged coup plot within the opposition. The post, published through his “Civic” media outlet, suggested that trusted sources had revealed a detailed, multi-phase plan to overthrow the government, complete with assigned personnel and logistical resources.

Acting on this information, Armenian law enforcement and security services launched a coordinated series of raids targeting members of the opposition group Srpazan Baykar (“Sacred Struggle”) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, more than 90 searches were conducted across the country by investigators, supported by agents from the National Security Service (NSS) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Authorities claim the raids uncovered a wide range of materials linked to preparations for an unlawful seizure of power. These include firearms, military-grade ammunition, detailed operational plans, lists of recruited individuals, radio communication devices, drones, smoke grenades and military uniforms. They also claimed to have found documents listing individuals selected for key government posts in the event of a successful coup, as well as chronologically organized blueprints outlining plans for operations.

Following these discoveries, prosecutors approved public criminal proceedings against 16 individuals. As of Wednesday evening, 14 suspects have been arrested, including leader of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and ARF Supreme Council member Igor Sargsyan, with further detentions expected as the investigation progresses.



Kristine Vardanyan, a member of Armenia’s National Assembly from the opposition “Hayastan” faction, has criticized what she describes as a deliberate effort by authorities to manipulate public perception through the dissemination of misleading images.

In a public statement, Vardanyan accused law enforcement of attempting to instill fear in the population by releasing staged photographs of weapons allegedly linked to an opposition-led coup plot. “What does it take to frighten a war-weary and traumatized public? Images of weapons—lots of them,” she said, calling the presentation a calculated media tactic.

However, Vardanyan noted that in several of the released photos, legal documentation for the firearms is clearly visible. “They went to the home of a legal gun owner—someone who hunts—and photographed his licensed weapons. Now, they want to convince the public that this individual intended to carry out acts of terrorism with a hunting rifle,” she stated.

She further criticized what she called the “sloppy” nature of the operation, pointing out that the photos included spent ammunition. “They’re trying to create a dramatic image by including photos of bullets, but if you look closely, you’ll see the cartridges have already been fired. So, now people are being accused of plotting terrorist acts with discharged hunting rounds.”

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused Armenia of being a “war criminal state.” He asserted that Azerbaijan is well-acquainted with the realities of war, citing the prolonged “occupation” of Azerbaijani territories prior to the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. “Our lands were under occupation for many years, and during the Second Karabakh War, Armenia not only targeted our cities, villages and residential areas with heavy fire, but even went so far as to launch missiles at Mingachevir,” Aliyev said. “This was an act of aggression against civilians and civilian infrastructure—this is a war crime.” The president further accused Armenia of systematically destroying Azerbaijani settlements and shelling areas far beyond the active conflict zone.

Iran

Iran’s parliament has approved a bill to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a move signaling heightened tensions over the country’s nuclear program. The decision comes just days after a ceasefire was announced between Iran and Israel on Monday, following weeks of escalating regional conflict. According to Iranian MP Alireza Salimi, the legislation prohibits IAEA inspectors from accessing Iranian nuclear facilities, unless the Islamic Republic’s security concerns are addressed and its right to peaceful nuclear activity is explicitly guaranteed.

Russia

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has responded to reports from Yerevan regarding an alleged coup attempt. He stated that the developments are an internal matter for Armenia, but emphasized that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation. “This is an internal issue for Armenia. We are interested in the preservation of legality and stability in the country, and in Armenia remaining a friendly and prosperous state,” Peskov said.

Peskov also confirmed that Russia is maintaining direct contact with Armenian authorities, including in relation to the recent arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan. He underscored Moscow’s commitment to supporting the rule of law in Armenia and reiterated the importance of maintaining strong, cooperative ties between the two countries. Addressing broader regional concerns, Peskov expressed hope that tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan would not escalate further.