Poetry

Finding my sleep

Kristel KardashianJune 25, 2025Last Updated: June 25, 2025
A picture of the sky, taken by the poet

Draping in mourning for the world to see
My soul announces prayers within me
For lost love and love gained
My heart aches for what could be 

In the moment, I release the pain
Gratitude of strength rises within me
The intrusive nature of the past
Knocks on my ever-beating heart  

Miracles unfold for all of eternity
Resting in the peace of my unending fire
That once sought me out—never to burn 

I fade to the glory of the unknown
Captivating me to the water unseen
In that, I will wrap up and stay in for the sleep
In my everlasting dreams 

 

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.
Kristel Kardashian

Latest posts by Kristel Kardashian (see all)

Photo of Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.

