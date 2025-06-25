Poetry
Finding my sleep
Draping in mourning for the world to see
My soul announces prayers within me
For lost love and love gained
My heart aches for what could be
In the moment, I release the pain
Gratitude of strength rises within me
The intrusive nature of the past
Knocks on my ever-beating heart
Miracles unfold for all of eternity
Resting in the peace of my unending fire
That once sought me out—never to burn
I fade to the glory of the unknown
Captivating me to the water unseen
In that, I will wrap up and stay in for the sleep
In my everlasting dreams