Finding my sleep

Draping in mourning for the world to see

My soul announces prayers within me

For lost love and love gained

My heart aches for what could be

In the moment, I release the pain

Gratitude of strength rises within me

The intrusive nature of the past

Knocks on my ever-beating heart

Miracles unfold for all of eternity

Resting in the peace of my unending fire

That once sought me out—never to burn

I fade to the glory of the unknown

Captivating me to the water unseen

In that, I will wrap up and stay in for the sleep

In my everlasting dreams