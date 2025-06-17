PhotographyCulture

An exhibition that reminds one of what was seen and lived

Alice HarutyunyanJune 17, 2025Last Updated: June 17, 2025
0 2 minutes read
Nare Arushanyan’s photography on display at Dalan Art Gallery

Last month, Dalan Art Gallery in Yerevan hosted an exhibition of photographs by Artsakh-born photographer Nare Arushanyan. Titled “Echoes of Home,” the show featured poignant depictions of life in Artsakh and the forced displacement of its people. 

Originally, these images were simply moments Arushanyan wanted to remember. Over time, they evolved into stories. She documented people’s experiences during the blockade and displacement from Artsakh, capturing fragments of life that might otherwise have been lost. The photographs came together as a collective memory in this debut solo exhibition.

The idea for the exhibit was born in the aftermath of the recent war in Artsakh and the subsequent blockade. “When we moved from Artsakh, I had a lot of photos from those days. I wanted people to see them, to understand what we went through,” she told attendees.

A presenter introduces Nare Arushanyan and her photography

At the heart of the exhibition are fragments of everyday life—ranging from chance encounters on city streets to families caught in the middle of war. The photographs were taken without elaborate preparation, driven by the desire to capture and preserve fleeting moments of reality.

“During the blockade, we helped people—we delivered bread to those with health problems. It became something ordinary for me. Later, when we were already here, I still wanted to help, I just didn’t know how,” Arushanyan shared.

Related Articles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

She began photography at age 14, initially self-taught, later deepening her knowledge through courses at TUMO. Now 17, Arushanyan has presented around 33 photographs chronicling everyday life in Artsakh—from war and blockade to displacement. Through her lens, she aims to show Artsakh as it truly is: colorful, alive and not solely defined by hardship. The images tell stories of daily life, evacuation, family moments and personal memories.

“Every photo is a story, but there’s one in particular that shows how an entire life can fit into something very small. In that photo, people are inside a car, and each has taken with them the one thing they value most. One person took towels. Someone else took a bag. Another took a seemingly worthless object that actually carried the weight of their entire life,” she explained.

Nare Arushanyan’s photography on display at Dalan Art Gallery

As a young photographer, Arushanyan did not expect the kind of response her work would receive. “Artists are often shy about their art. They think no one will come, no one will look, nothing will sell. But you have to try.” Now, with firsthand experience, she is convinced that when the work is sincere, it will connect with people.

She said that she wants her photos to tell stories. “When people come and look at the images, many get emotional. I don’t want them to cry—I want them to understand. I try to convey emotion through small details. And when that meaning comes across, the photographs speak even louder.”

This exhibition serves as a testament—not only to the events witnessed but also to the actions taken. Art has become a bridge connecting memory and support. Organized as a charity event, the sale of Arushanyan’s photographs benefits organizations assisting displaced Artsakh families, turning the power of visual storytelling into real-world aid.

“Echoes of Home” photography exhibition
Alice Harutyunyan

Alice Harutyunyan

Alisa Harutyunyan is a freelance journalist based in Armenia. For over a year, she has worked independently, collaborating with various media platforms. Her reporting is guided by a strong commitment to responsible and sensitive storytelling. She has participated in several notable journalism training programs, including the journalism school at Factor TV and courses offered by Hetq Media Factory. Alisa covers a wide range of topics and consistently strives to highlight the human angle in every story—conveying not only the facts, but also their impact

Alice HarutyunyanJune 17, 2025Last Updated: June 17, 2025
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Alice Harutyunyan

Alice Harutyunyan

Alisa Harutyunyan is a freelance journalist based in Armenia. For over a year, she has worked independently, collaborating with various media platforms. Her reporting is guided by a strong commitment to responsible and sensitive storytelling. She has participated in several notable journalism training programs, including the journalism school at Factor TV and courses offered by Hetq Media Factory. Alisa covers a wide range of topics and consistently strives to highlight the human angle in every story—conveying not only the facts, but also their impact

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

“Octavia” brings Armenian royal intrigue to Boston opera stage

June 4, 2025

Meet Tonee Marino, the artist behind “Im Hamar Es”

May 28, 2025

Actress Nora Armani is the recipient of Le Prix KIRK d’OR

May 21, 2025

Zadik Zadikian’s RETURN has a monumental homecoming at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts

May 20, 2025
Back to top button