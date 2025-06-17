An exhibition that reminds one of what was seen and lived

Last month, Dalan Art Gallery in Yerevan hosted an exhibition of photographs by Artsakh-born photographer Nare Arushanyan. Titled “Echoes of Home,” the show featured poignant depictions of life in Artsakh and the forced displacement of its people.

Originally, these images were simply moments Arushanyan wanted to remember. Over time, they evolved into stories. She documented people’s experiences during the blockade and displacement from Artsakh, capturing fragments of life that might otherwise have been lost. The photographs came together as a collective memory in this debut solo exhibition.

The idea for the exhibit was born in the aftermath of the recent war in Artsakh and the subsequent blockade. “When we moved from Artsakh, I had a lot of photos from those days. I wanted people to see them, to understand what we went through,” she told attendees.

At the heart of the exhibition are fragments of everyday life—ranging from chance encounters on city streets to families caught in the middle of war. The photographs were taken without elaborate preparation, driven by the desire to capture and preserve fleeting moments of reality.

“During the blockade, we helped people—we delivered bread to those with health problems. It became something ordinary for me. Later, when we were already here, I still wanted to help, I just didn’t know how,” Arushanyan shared.

She began photography at age 14, initially self-taught, later deepening her knowledge through courses at TUMO. Now 17, Arushanyan has presented around 33 photographs chronicling everyday life in Artsakh—from war and blockade to displacement. Through her lens, she aims to show Artsakh as it truly is: colorful, alive and not solely defined by hardship. The images tell stories of daily life, evacuation, family moments and personal memories.

“Every photo is a story, but there’s one in particular that shows how an entire life can fit into something very small. In that photo, people are inside a car, and each has taken with them the one thing they value most. One person took towels. Someone else took a bag. Another took a seemingly worthless object that actually carried the weight of their entire life,” she explained.

As a young photographer, Arushanyan did not expect the kind of response her work would receive. “Artists are often shy about their art. They think no one will come, no one will look, nothing will sell. But you have to try.” Now, with firsthand experience, she is convinced that when the work is sincere, it will connect with people.

She said that she wants her photos to tell stories. “When people come and look at the images, many get emotional. I don’t want them to cry—I want them to understand. I try to convey emotion through small details. And when that meaning comes across, the photographs speak even louder.”

This exhibition serves as a testament—not only to the events witnessed but also to the actions taken. Art has become a bridge connecting memory and support. Organized as a charity event, the sale of Arushanyan’s photographs benefits organizations assisting displaced Artsakh families, turning the power of visual storytelling into real-world aid.