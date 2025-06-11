As a lifelong fan, I am shocked to see that the UFC is hosting its next event in Baku—the capital city of genocidal Azerbaijan, a country known for low blows, cheap shots and dirty moves.

This decision may pay off financially, but it betrays the warrior spirit that has long defined the Octagon as a place of honor, respect and resilience. Hosting a UFC event in Baku forces fighters and fans to embrace—and effectively endorse—Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Armenians, persecution of Christians, repression of dissent and contribution to global warming. The UFC, once a beacon of raw, unfiltered competition where integrity and grit reigned supreme, is now tarnishing its legacy by aligning with a regime whose values clash with the sport’s ethos.

The choice of Baku as a venue is not just a logistical misstep; it is a moral failure. Azerbaijan’s track record is grim. The ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, marked by forced displacements and documented atrocities, stands as a stark reminder of the country’s disregard for human rights. Reports from organizations like Human Rights Watch detail how Azerbaijan’s government has systematically targeted Armenian cultural heritage, destroying churches and cemeteries to erase their presence. This isn’t ancient history—it is recent, raw and ongoing. Hosting an event in Baku implicitly sanitizes these actions, presenting the city as a glittering, modern hub while ignoring the bloodstains on its soil.

Beyond the Armenian issue, Azerbaijan’s persecution of Christians and other minorities paints a picture of a nation intolerant of diversity. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has flagged Azerbaijan for its restrictions on religious practices, including harassment of Christian communities and bans on unregistered worship. The UFC, a global brand that celebrates fighters from all backgrounds, should be a platform for unity, not one that props up a regime that stifles freedom of belief.

Then, there is the repression of dissent. Azerbaijan’s government, under President Ilham Aliyev, has jailed journalists, activists and political opponents with ruthless efficiency. Freedom House ranks Azerbaijan as “not free,” citing widespread corruption and a chokehold on free speech. The UFC’s fighters often embody defiance and individuality—qualities that would land them in a Baku prison cell, if they dared speak out. How can an organization that thrives on the narrative of underdogs overcoming odds justify hosting an event in a country that crushes its own people’s voices? With multiple dissenters and even a Nobel Peace Prize nominee in jail, the UFC is providing a global stage for an international bully.

For fans, this feels like a betrayal. The Octagon has always been more than a cage—it is a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and honor. Fighters step into it knowing they will face a fair fight, judged on skill and heart, not politics or propaganda. But in Baku, the shadow of Azerbaijan’s actions looms large. Every punch thrown, every submission locked in, will carry the weight of complicity. Fans who tune in or attend are not just watching a fight; they are being asked to overlook a nation’s sins for the sake of entertainment.

The UFC’s leadership, particularly Dana White, has never shied away from bold moves, but this one feels like a step too far. White has built the UFC into a global juggernaut by championing fighters as modern gladiators—men and women who embody courage and authenticity. Yet, by choosing Baku, he is placing his fighters in a moral quagmire. They are not just competing against opponents; they are competing in a country that stands against everything the sport claims to represent.

This decision also alienates the UFC’s diverse fan base, who will see it as a slap in the face. Christian fans, who make up a significant portion of the UFC’s audience, may question why their sport is cozying up to a regime that targets their faith. Environmentalists, free speech advocates and human rights supporters will all find reasons to turn away. The UFC risks fracturing its community for a paycheck—a move that could haunt promotion, long after the Baku event fades from memory.

Ultimately, this is not just about one event. It is about the soul of the UFC—proof that it is about more than just business—that it is a force for good, a platform that uplifts rather than exploits. By choosing Baku, it has chosen the path of least resistance, prioritizing short-term gain over long-term integrity. The warrior spirit of the Octagon deserves better. Fighters deserve better. Fans deserve better. The UFC must decide whether it is a sport that honors its roots or one that sells out to the highest bidder. The world is watching.