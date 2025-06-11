Op-Eds

UFC lands a low blow in Baku

Berg ParseghianJune 11, 2025Last Updated: June 11, 2025
0 3 minutes read
Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov (left) shakes hands with UFC President and CEO Dana White (Photo: X, @ufc, April 11, 2025)

As a lifelong fan, I am shocked to see that the UFC is hosting its next event in Baku—the capital city of genocidal Azerbaijan, a country known for low blows, cheap shots and dirty moves.

This decision may pay off financially, but it betrays the warrior spirit that has long defined the Octagon as a place of honor, respect and resilience. Hosting a UFC event in Baku forces fighters and fans to embrace—and effectively endorse—Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Armenians, persecution of Christians, repression of dissent and contribution to global warming. The UFC, once a beacon of raw, unfiltered competition where integrity and grit reigned supreme, is now tarnishing its legacy by aligning with a regime whose values clash with the sport’s ethos.

The choice of Baku as a venue is not just a logistical misstep; it is a moral failure. Azerbaijan’s track record is grim. The ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, marked by forced displacements and documented atrocities, stands as a stark reminder of the country’s disregard for human rights. Reports from organizations like Human Rights Watch detail how Azerbaijan’s government has systematically targeted Armenian cultural heritage, destroying churches and cemeteries to erase their presence. This isn’t ancient history—it is recent, raw and ongoing. Hosting an event in Baku implicitly sanitizes these actions, presenting the city as a glittering, modern hub while ignoring the bloodstains on its soil.

Beyond the Armenian issue, Azerbaijan’s persecution of Christians and other minorities paints a picture of a nation intolerant of diversity. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has flagged Azerbaijan for its restrictions on religious practices, including harassment of Christian communities and bans on unregistered worship. The UFC, a global brand that celebrates fighters from all backgrounds, should be a platform for unity, not one that props up a regime that stifles freedom of belief.

By stepping into Baku, the UFC is stepping on the throats of those silenced by Azerbaijan’s authoritarian grip.

Related Articles

Then, there is the repression of dissent. Azerbaijan’s government, under President Ilham Aliyev, has jailed journalists, activists and political opponents with ruthless efficiency. Freedom House ranks Azerbaijan as “not free,” citing widespread corruption and a chokehold on free speech. The UFC’s fighters often embody defiance and individuality—qualities that would land them in a Baku prison cell, if they dared speak out. How can an organization that thrives on the narrative of underdogs overcoming odds justify hosting an event in a country that crushes its own people’s voices? With multiple dissenters and even a Nobel Peace Prize nominee in jail, the UFC is providing a global stage for an international bully.

For fans, this feels like a betrayal. The Octagon has always been more than a cage—it is a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and honor. Fighters step into it knowing they will face a fair fight, judged on skill and heart, not politics or propaganda. But in Baku, the shadow of Azerbaijan’s actions looms large. Every punch thrown, every submission locked in, will carry the weight of complicity. Fans who tune in or attend are not just watching a fight; they are being asked to overlook a nation’s sins for the sake of entertainment.

The UFC’s leadership, particularly Dana White, has never shied away from bold moves, but this one feels like a step too far. White has built the UFC into a global juggernaut by championing fighters as modern gladiators—men and women who embody courage and authenticity. Yet, by choosing Baku, he is placing his fighters in a moral quagmire. They are not just competing against opponents; they are competing in a country that stands against everything the sport claims to represent.

This decision also alienates the UFC’s diverse fan base, who will see it as a slap in the face. Christian fans, who make up a significant portion of the UFC’s audience, may question why their sport is cozying up to a regime that targets their faith. Environmentalists, free speech advocates and human rights supporters will all find reasons to turn away. The UFC risks fracturing its community for a paycheck—a move that could haunt promotion, long after the Baku event fades from memory.

Ultimately, this is not just about one event. It is about the soul of the UFC—proof that it is about more than just business—that it is a force for good, a platform that uplifts rather than exploits. By choosing Baku, it has chosen the path of least resistance, prioritizing short-term gain over long-term integrity. The warrior spirit of the Octagon deserves better. Fighters deserve better. Fans deserve better. The UFC must decide whether it is a sport that honors its roots or one that sells out to the highest bidder. The world is watching.

Berg Parseghian

Berg Parseghian

Professor Berj Parseghian is head instructor and co-owner of Jeff Speakman's Kenpo 5.0 Whittier and Monrovia locations, teaching both self-defense and fitness training. He holds a Master’s of Education (M.Ed.) Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Prior to expanding his martial arts career full time, he was a middle and high school AP History teacher for nearly a decade. Mr. Parseghian is a 7th degree black belt under world renowned martial artist Grandmaster Jeff Speakman, and has been teaching and training in the martial arts for over 30 years. Mr. Parseghian has also been the director of many youth summer camps in Armenia and in the United States. He continues to work with both kids and adults in the fields of education, self-defense and fitness.
Berg Parseghian

Latest posts by Berg Parseghian (see all)

Berg ParseghianJune 11, 2025Last Updated: June 11, 2025
0 3 minutes read
Photo of Berg Parseghian

Berg Parseghian

Professor Berj Parseghian is head instructor and co-owner of Jeff Speakman's Kenpo 5.0 Whittier and Monrovia locations, teaching both self-defense and fitness training. He holds a Master’s of Education (M.Ed.) Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Prior to expanding his martial arts career full time, he was a middle and high school AP History teacher for nearly a decade. Mr. Parseghian is a 7th degree black belt under world renowned martial artist Grandmaster Jeff Speakman, and has been teaching and training in the martial arts for over 30 years. Mr. Parseghian has also been the director of many youth summer camps in Armenia and in the United States. He continues to work with both kids and adults in the fields of education, self-defense and fitness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Monetizing conscription: Armenia’s dangerous gamble with national security

June 3, 2025

Profanity, power and the politics of distraction

May 31, 2025

The case for a new Armenian Armed Forces doctrine

May 28, 2025

In the Armenia-Azerbaijan treaty, displacement is silenced in the name of peace

May 28, 2025
Back to top button