ARS of Eastern USA launches new “Van” Chapter in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA proudly announces the establishment of its 36th chapter: the ARS “Van” Chapter, based in New Britain, Connecticut. The oath ceremony took place on Saturday, May 18, at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, during a special celebration marking the church’s 100th anniversary and the official welcome of its new pastor, Archbishop Khoren Doghramadjian.

The event was held in the presence of ARS Eastern USA Regional Executive Board member Margie Babikian, who administered the oath and extended heartfelt greetings to the newest members of the ARS family.

“With each new chapter, we strengthen the ARS’s mission of uniting hearts and hands in the service of our people,” said Babikian. “The ARS ‘Van’ Chapter will undoubtedly enrich our efforts in Connecticut and deepen our impact across the region,” she continued.

The newly formed ARS “Van” Chapter becomes the third ARS chapter in Connecticut, joining the ARS “Susan Terzian” Chapter of Fairfield County and the ARS “Havadk” Chapter of Hartford.

Named after the ancient city of Van, the chapter carries a powerful legacy. Van, located in historic Western Armenia, was once a thriving cultural, political and spiritual center for Armenians. Home to the legendary kingdom of Urartu and later a vibrant Armenian population, Van stood as a symbol of Armenian resilience and self-determination, particularly during the heroic defense of Van in 1915.

The ARS of Eastern USA congratulates the founding members of the ARS “Van” Chapter and expresses gratitude to the New Britain Armenian community for its enduring commitment and support.