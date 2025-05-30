DiasporaStatements

Armenian Bar Association urges media responsibility impacting ethnic communities 

Guest ContributorMay 30, 2025Last Updated: May 31, 2025
The Armenian Rights Watch Committee of the Armenian Bar Association is deeply concerned by recent media coverage—particularly by Fox News—that has prominently featured and improperly juxtaposed the Armenian flag in relation to certain reports of alleged criminal activities. This form of skewed imagery and spurious attribution to an entire ethnic community, whether intentional or not, casts unjust and harmful generalizations about the Armenian-American community based on the reported actions of a few individuals. 

Such sweeping portrayals are not only misleading but dangerous. They threaten to erode the very values of fairness and equality enshrined in our Constitution. No community should be defined by the actions of a few, and we urge members of the media, policymakers and the public to exercise care and thoughtfulness in how communities are portrayed. 

We unequivocally condemn criminal activity and fully support the important work of law enforcement in  keeping our communities safe. We also believe wholeheartedly in the importance of the American legal  system, and we do not prejudge ongoing investigations or legal proceedings. 

As proud Americans of Armenian ancestry, we are deeply committed to this country and have, for  generations, contributed meaningfully to its cultural, economic and civic life. Our affinity for the United States is matched by our pride in our heritage, and we believe the strength of this nation lies in being able to truly be a part of the fabric of this country. 

We are proud Americans, and like all citizens and communities in this country, we are human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity, fairness and equality. We ask that everyone reflect on the broader consequences of perpetuating stereotypes—what impacts one community today may impact another tomorrow. Let us all strive for accuracy, compassion, thoughtfulness and a commitment to justice—in both word and action. 

