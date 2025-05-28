The Region in Brief

Artsakh

From May 26–28, the World Council of Churches and the Protestant Church of Switzerland hosted an international conference in Bern focused on preserving Armenian heritage in Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh. Initiated by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, the event opened with his blessing and remarks. The Catholicos condemned Azerbaijan’s 2020 and 2023 military offensives and the resulting ethnic cleansing and occupation of Artsakh. He denounced the destruction and falsification of Armenian Christian sites and criticized Baku’s refusal to cooperate with UNESCO or uphold EU resolutions. His Holiness urged the international community to protect Armenian heritage, facilitate the return of displaced Artsakh Armenians and secure the release of Armenian prisoners held by Azerbaijan.

Iran

At the second “Yerevan Dialogue” international forum, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed strong support for the signing of an Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, calling it beneficial for the entire region. He reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to any regional geopolitical changes, such as the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” stressing that any agreement must respect international law, national sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Nothing—absolutely nothing—should reshape the strategic geography of this region,” he stated. Citing talks with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Khatibzadeh underscored Iran’s opposition to any corridor that severs regional connectivity, saying, “That logic is divisive and has no place in the region’s future.”

Russia

At a recent press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed Moscow’s commitment to supporting forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, announcing an upcoming aid initiative organized by a Russian NGO. She also addressed the delayed opening of a Russian consulate in Syunik, noting the urgency of the matter and suggesting that questions about the hold-up be directed to the Armenian side. The issue was previously discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Armenia, and agreements had been expected by May.

Turkey

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Turkey’s willingness to support a new phase of peace negotiations on Ukraine during his recent visit to Moscow, according to Turkish daily Hürriyet. Fidan expressed Ankara’s readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving the conflict. The visit, held at the invitation of Russian FM Lavrov, included meetings with senior Russian officials, including presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia’s delegation in earlier Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Fidan was also received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.