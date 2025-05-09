A Journey to Armenia: AMAA LA Child and Orphan Care Luncheon and Fashion Show

PARAMUS, N.J.—On Saturday, May 3, 2025, the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel hosted a spectacular gathering for a cause close to our hearts—the AMAA LA Child and Orphan Care Luncheon and Fashion Show. Caroline Tufenkian and Ani Zakari, the event’s dynamic co-chairs, led with grace and creativity, overseeing every element of the luncheon’s planning and execution. Their dedication, vision and tireless work were evident in every detail.

With the theme “Journey to Armenia,” the hotel’s grand ballroom was transformed by Betty Balian into a beautifully curated space, celebrating Armenian heritage and the spirit of giving. This annual event was once again a tremendous success, drawing hundreds of donors, supporters and guests. More than 60 children walked the runway in stylish Bloomingdale’s Sherman Oaks outfits, bringing joy and energy to the fashion show centerpiece.

The program opened with a moving devotional and prayer offered by Sara Kalemkiarian Cipolla, grounding the afternoon in gratitude and reflection. Following this, Joyce Stein and Aleen Oruncakciel delivered poignant remarks honoring the memory of two beloved members of the AMAA community: Zaven Khanjian, AMAA’s Executive Director/CEO, who led the AMAA for 10 years, and Jessica Vartoughian, a devoted member of the LA Child and Orphan Care Committee for over 20 years. Their absence was deeply felt, and their legacies were beautifully honored.

The Silent Auction was a standout success, offering an array of experiences and items—from luxury handbags and fine jewelry to unique sporting and dining adventures. Led by Sandy McNutt and Houri Kassabian, the Silent Auction was once again a big hit! The auction committee—including Anush Yemenidjian, Diane Cabraloff, Gina Felikian, Kristina Kheshvadjian, Nicole Madrigal, Sandra Kalemkiarian and Sara Cipolla—expertly managed the cataloging, presentation and online bidding. A special acknowledgment goes to Sandra Kalemkiarian, whose extraordinary commitment and technical expertise ensured seamless reservation management and flawless accounting.

We partnered with Bloomingdale’s Sherman Oaks where all the children were outfitted. With the help of Ariana Dermendjian, Jacqueline Geragos, and Irene and Nora Sassounian, our young models confidently walked the runway to classical Armenian music. One of the touching moments of the afternoon came with the premiere of the video introduced by Tina Segel, which featured the children and families directly impacted by AMAA’s programs. The powerful stories moved many to action—and every child was successfully sponsored by the end of the luncheon.

Among the many guests were AMAA Board President Gary R. Phillips, Esq., and AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian, who shared his heartfelt experience of meeting Albert and Albina—featured in the video presentation—during his recent work trip to Armenia. Buchakjian captured the audience’s attention with a clear and concise speech about AMAA’s three pillars, highlighting the Child Care Program within the framework of Evangelism, Education and Humanitarianism.

As is tradition, each guest left with a beautifully assembled gift bag, thanks to the generosity of Ariana Dermendjian, Christine Berberian Zenjiryan, Jacqueline Geragos, Jane Asmar, Leslie Kevorkian, Sandra Kalemkiarian and Arsi Seraydarian. The overwhelming support we received—from our donors, guests, volunteers and community members—is what makes this event so meaningful year after year. Every dollar raised helps AMAA continue its mission of caring for vulnerable children, and on behalf of every child whose life has been touched by your generosity, we extend our deepest thanks.

Please mark your calendar for next year’s luncheon and fashion show—Saturday, March 7, 2026. We look forward to continuing this journey together.

Every child deserves a chance

The following are AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian’s remarks at the LA Child and Orphan Care Luncheon.

I am truly honored to be here today at one of the AMAA’s most incredible yearly events, organized by an outstanding group of dedicated women. Thank you for being here. Your presence is not just appreciated—it’s powerful. It tells us that you believe, as we do, that every child deserves a chance, no matter where they were born or the challenges they’ve faced.

Many of us here are part of the Armenian Diaspora. Our grandparents, parents and us carry the memories of displacement, struggle and rebuilding. Today, across Armenia, too many children are growing up in the shadow of that same hardship, abandoned by poverty, displaced by conflict. And yet—they are still full of hope.

The video we just saw is a hard act to follow. My emotions from meeting Albina and Albert in person at the Shogh center in Vanadzor last week are still very raw. With that said, I was asked to do three things today in three minutes…be clear, be brief, and…be seated.

So here we go….

Be clear:

Founded in 1918, the AMAA’s mission falls under three categories: Evangelism or Spiritual Enlightenment; Education; Humanitarianism. Under these three pillars we cover the needs of those in Armenia who are less fortunate than those of us in this beautiful room. And we do that with the help of 475 devoted employees presently managing 29 projects throughout the country. Our headquarters in Yerevan is a state-of-the-art facility and undergoes the same rigorous audit as we do here in the United States at our headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey. I hope that you get to visit us in one or both locations.

Be brief:

This Child Care and Orphan Program falls under the Humanitarianism category. However, as I see it, this program is all-encompassing of the three pillars. It supports Evangelism by feeding the spiritual needs of the children and showing them the love of Christ through various Christian Ed programs. This includes summer camps, youth programs, Vacation Bible schools and several others. For instance, our Christmas and Easter programs alone support 10,000 children at 42 AMAA centers and 22 border villages each year.

AMAA has been the cornerstone of Armenian Education for many decades and is provided to the children through various programs and avenues. The crown jewel of our educational presence in Armenia is the Avedisian School that provides 12 full years of free education in a modern, environmentally friendly environment. But for the younger children, we currently have four Shogh Day centers, providing educational support after school. The mission of each center is to help vulnerable and often neglected children (aged six-12 years old) to improve academically, gain life skills, enjoy education and advance in their everyday life.

Humanitarian aid provides them with the basic needs of everyday life through programs such as Child Sponsorship, which currently support approximately 1,650 needy children like Albina and her brother Albert, supplemented by visitations from social workers, and access to medical and dental services.

Be seated:

This event is not just about raising funds—it’s about renewing our commitment to hope. When you support this mission, you’re not just donating. You’re helping a child go to school for the first time. You’re making sure a needy child has a warm bed, a meal and someone who cares. You’re planting the seeds of a future they never thought possible.

There is no investment more meaningful than the one we make in a child’s life. They are not only our responsibility, but they are also our legacy. Let us build a future worthy of the sacrifices of our ancestors, and worthy of the dreams of every Armenian child still waiting for a chance. I encourage us all to continue supporting the needs of these children. Our hope is that one day they will recognize that the hand of God is always extended to them in their time of need through the generosity of people they never met.

Before I return to my seat, I will leave you with this verse from Proverbs 19:17. “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.” Thank you for standing together in this sacred work. Thank you for caring!