Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration

By Taleen Babayan

NEW YORK—As a wave of Armenia and Artsakh flags, held tightly by Armenian youth, and commemorative signs, raised high by community members, cascaded up Broadway and made its way into Times Square, the past and present merged. The Armenian people called for recognition of the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide over a century ago, and the ongoing injustices against the Artsakh Armenians today.

Led by His Grace Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, and His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the march kicked off the 110th annual commemoration in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, and co-sponsored by a number of important community organizations, the ceremony featured inspiring remarks and a powerful musical performance.

New York’s Senior Senator and former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who demonstrates his support to the Armenian American community every single year in Times Square, reflected on the importance of “honoring Armenian history and culture.”

“The proud and heroic Armenian people stand so tall today, a little more than a century after the cruel Ottoman Empire waged a campaign of genocide against your ancestors,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m always inspired to see all of you today as witnesses to the tragedy and moral outrage of the Medz Yeghern.”

Senator Schumer reflected on the loss of his own ancestors during the Holocaust, and commended the Armenian people on their “acts of remembrance.”

“I will make sure the injustices done to you by the Turks are never forgotten,” he said. “Your presence honors the memory of your ancestors whose lives were brutally cut short.”

He referenced the continued suffering from the “unlearned lessons of the Medz Yeghern,” including ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, and pledged to “continue speaking out against human rights abuses by the Azeri government.”

Senator Schumer, who also took a moment to honor the memory of Hirant Gulian and Sam Azadian, co-founders of the Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration, emphasized that he will “watch developments like a hawk” as they unfold, and concluded his speech in Armenian as he offered appreciation and support.

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr (D-NJ), an equally staunch supporter of the Armenian people, referenced the genocide against the Armenian people in Artsakh, and the work the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues is doing to ensure that those who were forcibly displaced will have the right of return.

“We are working with the Armenian Caucus to make sure Armenia is strong, and to recognize that what happened in Artsakh was a form of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” said Rep. Pallone. “We will continue to be vigilant and strong.”

Photographer Scout Tufankjian shared her meaningful experiences while working with young Artsakhsis before the war, encouraging them to “show their Artsakh to the world” and capturing invaluable images as an eyewitness to the Artsakh war, which harkened back to memories of the Armenian Genocide.

“We have lost Hajin and Gurun and Kharpert, and now history has repeated itself,” said Tufankjian. “Once again, Armenians have been forced to flee their homeland of millenia and make the unimaginable choice between staying and dying, or leaving with the hope to live, saving the land or the culture, saving our homes or our children.”

Drawing a parallel between the two tragic genocides, Tufankjian said that “we are no longer talking about the losses of our grandparents and great-grandparents; we are talking about our sons, husbands, students and cousins.”

Tufankjian emphasized the loss of ancestral homes and of actual homes in the current day as Artsakh Armenians were forcibly displaced in less than a week in September 2023.

“I was there, and I saw the families carrying everything they could fit to try to rebuild their lives, their books, their lemon tree, their cat,” she recounted. “I met an eight-year-old boy who was being displaced for the second time in his life. I met a woman born in 1920 in Martakert who is now a refugee.”

“I am still haunted…by the parents celebrating their son’s 22nd birthdays, not at home, but at the cemetery in Yerablur,” she continued.

In the aftermath of the Artsakh war and the forced displacement of Artsakh Armenians, Tufankjian emphasized that a “concerted effort” is needed to get people help now, from financial and educational support to trauma and housing support.

“We have lost the land, and we might not ever get it back,” she concluded. “But we have not yet lost Artsakh’s people and her culture, and they need our support.”

Following Tufankjian’s poignant message, musician and Artsakh native Valeri “Lyoka” Ghazaryan delivered a powerful performance of original songs that were written during and after the Artsakh war. His songs—such as “Tun Tareq” (Take Me Home), “Es Der Kam” (I Am Still Alive) and “Hascen Im Nuyn A” (My Address Is The Same)—share Ghazaryan’s story of being displaced three times since his childhood in the early 1990s and the theme of survival. His remarks, translated by fellow Artsakh native Nina Shahverdyan, forged another bridge between the past and the present.

Ghazaryan expressed that he grew up listening to songs about the Sardarabad genocide, and what he creates now is “music we ourselves lived through.”

“It’s fresh and signifies the experiences of the Armenian nation,” said Ghazaryan. “Stop crying for Artsakh, and act for Artsakh. We are here in the center of New York City, and we choose to continue our fight and to continue to live.”

Philanthropist and co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Noubar Afeyan made a surprise appearance, applauding the efforts of the Armenian American community for organizing the significant commemoration event. He reflected on his days as a youngster in Beirut, Lebanon, when he was a part of Armenian Genocide recognition efforts and activism. He encouraged the younger generations to “commit yourselves to doing this for the next 50 years, the way I have.”

“Generation after generation, we are obligated to remind people and demand justice, because when we stop doing that, it gets worse—which is what we are seeing today in Artsakh,” said Afeyan.

He reflected on two key figures during his remarks, Dr. Vartan Gregorian and Rouben Vardanyan, co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Afeyan stated that Gregorian, who was a “giant in American and Armenian culture and society,” had shared with him that in the face of the suffering that was inflicted on the Armenians during the Armenian Genocide, “we can turn the tables and have as much gratitude and kindness to help others around the world.”

He also elaborated on Vardanyan, who remains unjustly held in Baku as a political prisoner, and whom he considers a “hero,” because when he saw the situation in Artsakh following the war in 2020, Vardanyan risked his life to help the Armenian people and became State Minister of Artsakh from 2022 until his arrest in 2023.

“I wish all of you determination and willingness to carry the cross of being Armenian and being honest and truthful for the rest of the world to see,” concluded Afeyan.

The Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan, Hunan Arshakian, spoke about not only remembering the tragedy and lives lost during the Armenian Genocide, but also highlighting the legacy of the survivors.

“Our organization has spent generations preserving our culture, our faith and our mission for justice, and we will not stop,” said Arshakian. “When the world forgets, we remember, and when others deny, we speak up, and when history is erased, we write it again with the truth,” he said.

Arshakian expressed that Armenian Genocide recognition is about “healing, human dignity, and ensuring what happened to us never happens to anyone.”

He passed on a message to the younger generation, reminding them that they are the “torchbearers” now and to learn Armenian history.

“Your voice matters, and as we remember and mourn the Armenian Genocide today, we also rise with every child who learns about the Armenian Genocide, because we are descendants of survivors, and we are living proof that they did not succeed in erasing us,” he concluded.

The Daughters of Vartan Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson remarked on humanity and how Armenian lives matter.

“We continue to pray for Artsakh and for Armenia, and we hope one day, very soon, Artsakh will return to Armenia,” she said.

Berberian Thompson shared William Saroyan’s infamous quote from “The Armenian and the Armenians,” that portrayed the resilience of the Armenian people, emphasizing that “we are here and we are alive.”

A commemoration statement from State Senator Andrew Gounardes (D-NY) was read, which showed his support of the Armenian American community and provided his reflections on the Armenian Genocide.

“We have an obligation not only to never forget the awful legacy, but to remember it and to honor its victims,” he said. “By consistently remembering and forcefully condemning the atrocities committed against the Amrenians and honoring the survivors, as well as other victims of similar heinous conduct, we guard against repetition of such acts of genocide.”

State Senator Gounardes expressed that it has been his “honor” as a member of the New York State Senate to introduce a resolution commemorating the Armenian Genocide every year and “to speak on the importance of remembering the history.” This year’s resolution will be adopted on Tuesday, May 6, and State Senator Gounardes invited the community to join him in Albany to “witness this commemoration.”

The statement concluded: “Thank you to the incredibly strong Armenian American community here in New York for your unwavering commitment to honoring your history and speaking truth about what happens when good people stay silent while terrible things happen to other people. Your perseverance is inspiring, and I stand with you always.”

His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, delivered the invocation, and His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, delivered the benediction. Obed Bazikian of the Armenian Evangelical Church led a prayer and conveyed remarks, and Rev. Fr. Richard Shackil, Pastor of the Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church, represented His Excellency Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of the U.S. and Canada.

Vocalist Evelina Malkhasyan, a graduate of Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, sang the American and the Armenian national anthems, and “God Bless America” was performed by Gomidas Choir Member Nina Purut.

Members of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and the Homenetmen Scouts, whose participation in the march was instrumental, stood with the Armenian and Artsakh flags throughout the program’s duration.

A special Badarak service at St. Vartan Cathedral that honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide preceded the march and commemoration.

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan have sponsored the Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration since 1985, along with the support of a multitude of Armenian American community organizations. This year, the event was co-chaired by Haig Gulian, Ari Minnetyan and Christopher Artun.

Diran Jebejian (Armenian Radio Hour of New Jersey), Chantelle Nasri (Armenian National Committee of America) and Nanor Hartounian (UCLA’s The Promise Armenian Institute) served as masters of ceremonies, while Bryan Ardouny, Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, served as media spokesperson.

Co-sponsoring organizations shared remarks by their representatives, including the Armenian Assembly of America, represented by Bryan Ardouny, Executive Director; Armenian General Benevolent Union, represented by Natalie Gabrelian, Director of Districts, Chapters, and Central Board Administration; Armenian National Committee of America, represented by Gev Iskajyan, National Grassroots Director; ADL-Ramgavar Party, represented by Dr. Shahe Sanentz; Tekeyan Cultural Association, represented by Hilda Hartounian, Member of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Board of Directors of U.S. and Canada and Chair of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Greater New York Chapter; Armenian Bar Association, represented by Taline Sahakian, Past Chair of the Armenian Bar Association and Current Member of the Board of Governors; as well as the Armenian Missionary Association of America; and the Armenian Council of America.

Participating organizations included the Armenian Network of America, Armenian Youth Federation, Homenetmen Scouts of NY and NJ, Armenian Relief Society, Armenian Church Youth Organization of America, AGBU Young Professionals, Armenian Students Association, Hamazkayin Cultural Association of NY and NJ, and tri-state Armenian college and university clubs.

Photos by Harout Barsoumian-Bars Images