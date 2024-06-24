California attorney Aynur Baghirzade files $500,000,000 lawsuit against ANCA

SAN DIEGO, Calif.—California attorney Aynur Baghirzade — who came to prominence earlier this year for publicly calling Armenia a “carcinoma” that needed to be “deleted” — has filed a lawsuit seeking half a billion dollars in damages from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and others that she claimed have misrepresented views and damaged her professional reputation. Her 58-page filing was submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on June 21.

Baghirzade’s filing is available here.

According to her filing, Baghirzade received her green card in 2016 as “a professional with advanced degree and outstanding ability (EB-2 with National Interest Waiver), and moved to the United States on a permanent basis in 2021, after pandemic.” She has been active on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention for repeated racist calls for the eradication of Armenians from the Caucasus region. The ANCA has flagged her most egregious posts for the California State Bar Association, requesting a review of her standing as a licensed lawyer.

Baghirzade’s website reports she earned a law degree from Baku State University and graduated with honors and L.L.M. degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

The full listing of defendants is as follows: Alphabet Inc., Aram Hamparian, Armen Sahakyan, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian National Committee of American Western Region, Attorney Search Network, Coco Su, Estrella Sanchez, Google, Inc., Jake Baloian, Jeremy Stoppelman, Legal Match, Los Angeles County Bar Association, Los Angeles County Bar Association Smartlaw Lawyer Referral Services, Martindale-Nolo, Orange County Bar Association, Orange County Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service & Information Service, Seth Chavez, Teresa Vuki, Trudy Levindofske and Yelp, Inc.