Detroit celebrates 135 years of the ARF’s unbroken spirit

On March 1, Detroit’s Armenian community came together to celebrate 135 years of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s (ARF) resolute vision. The milestone anniversary drew more than 470 attendees, honoring the organization’s storied past and rallying for its future—one of many vibrant tributes highlighting the ARF’s enduring impact on Armenian communities worldwide.

The tradition of “ARF Day” began in 1926, when the party was 35 years old. Reflecting on that moment, Troshag wrote: “This day is a prelude to a belief that empowered the oppressed with confidence in their strength and the courage to forge their own destiny. It awakened a silenced people to national pride. Steadfast as a sentinel at the border, unyielding as Mount Ararad, we march onward not just to commemorate, but to ignite the call for a brighter tomorrow.”

The Detroit celebration was full of energy, beginning with a warm welcome from Unger Shant Jamgotchian, a member of the event organizing committee and the “Azadamard” Gomideh. He introduced emcee Unger Vrej George Dawli, chair of the Educational Committee for ARF Bureau’s Office of Youth Affairs and advisor to AYF-YOARF Detroit ARF. Dawli described the ARF as a timeless force—a song of victory echoing across mountains and a relentless drive for a free, united and independent Armenia.

He traced the party’s role in uniting Eastern and Western Armenians and recognized Detroit’s ARF pioneers including Herman Torigian, who instilled its values in the youth, as well as Unger Armen Topouzian, Dr. Simon Najarian and Dr. Henry Dirasian, whose work built schools in Armenia and secured an Armenian home at St. Sarkis Church and the Armenian Community Center—spaces forged through the funds and collective will of ARF Gomidehutyuns. Even amid Armenia’s recent challenges, Dawli affirmed, the ARF remains a beacon of hope.

Following his remarks, the Homenetmen Detroit fanfare and scouts set a patriotic tone with a flag ceremony and stirring performances of the U.S., Armenian and Artsakh national anthems.

Unger Sebouh Hatsakordzian, chair of the “Azadamard” Gomideh, then presented a powerful address on today’s challenges—geopolitical threats, Armenia’s faltering leadership and the urgent quest for Artsakh’s dignity and right of return. “Tonight’s turnout proves our resolve,” he said. “Our path will always lead to a free, independent and united Armenia.”

The keynote address was delivered by Georgi Bargamian of the ARF Central Committee of Eastern USA, who connected the ARF’s founding struggles to today’s issues. Quoting the 135-year-old manifesto, she urged unity through action, because turning away is to betray the nation: “And you, the youth, may you unite with your people. You, the elderly, may you inspire the youth with your wisdom and experience. And you, the Armenian woman, may you breed inspiration into this holy cause. And you, the clergy, may you bless who fights for freedom.” Bargamian’s compelling words underscored the lasting relevance of the ARF’s mission, rallying all generations to uphold the collective fight for justice and liberty.

A cherished highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony. The posthumous “Exemplary Tashnagtsagan” Legacy Award honored Unger Onnig Boghikian, a founder of the “Sartarabad” Gomidehutyun and a Hairenik Weekly contributor. His family accepted the award on his behalf. Unger Alex Kurkchian, a dedicated AYF-YOARF member, received the “Exemplary Young Leader” award in recognition of his outstanding community service and efforts to enhance the operations of the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Senior Chapter. Nayiri Karapetian, the esteemed longtime dance instructor of the Detroit “Arax” Dance Ensemble of Hamazkayin, earned the “Hamagir of the Year” award for her cultural leadership and dedication to promoting the Armenian cause through art and dance.

After the awards, Gomidehutyun members performed the “Mshag Panvor,” its solemn melody filling the hall in tribute. Unger Raffi Izmirlian, a veteran of the First Artsakh War who journeyed from Toronto, cut the ceremonial cake, symbolizing shared resilience. The “Arax” dance troupe ignited the room with nationalistic dances—including Yarkhushta, whose rhythmic precision honored the spirit of Armenian heritage.

The evening continued with a performance by Detroit’s beloved folk singer, Hrant Gulian, whose soulful voice moved the crowd and lifted their spirits. After dinner, Karnig Sarkissian and his band—visiting from Los Angeles—took the stage. Their revolutionary songs roused the audience with patriotic fervor. The youth, passionate torchbearers of the ARF legacy, stood out—swaying, singing and raising their voices alongside Karnig’s anthems of struggle and valor—blending past heroes with hopes for tomorrow.

The room thrummed with unity, unwavering in purpose, as Detroit’s Armenians called on all to rise as one—to defend the homeland’s dignity, secure justice for Artsakh and help shape a thriving Armenia for generations to come.