Armenian Legal Center condemns Armenia’s withdrawal of arrest warrant for Azerbaijani war crimes suspect

WASHINGTON—The Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC) has issued a public statement condemning the Armenian government’s decision to drop an international arrest warrant for Azerbaijani national Kamil Zeynalli, who stands accused of committing war crimes during Azerbaijan’s 2020 attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The ALC warns that the move sets a dangerous precedent of impunity and undermines international human rights law.

The full text of the ALC statement is provided below:

The Armenian Legal for Justice and Human Rights (ALC) expresses profound disappointment and concern over the outrageous recent decision by Armenian authorities to withdraw the international arrest warrant for Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani national accused of heinous war crimes during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. Zeynalli is alleged to have beheaded an elderly civilian in Artsakh’s Hadrut district, an act that constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

This decision, reportedly linked to a 2007 agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from international searches for each other’s citizens, undermines the fundamental principles of justice and accountability. ALC firmly believes that agreements of this nature cannot invalidate arrest warrants for war crimes, which are universally recognized as crimes against humanity.

The withdrawal of the warrant coincides with broader concessions by the Armenian government in its negotiations with Azerbaijan, including the withdrawal of lawsuits filed against Azerbaijan in international tribunals. These actions have sparked outrage among human rights advocates and opposition figures, who view them as an unacceptable betrayal of the victims of the conflict and a dangerous precedent for impunity. Turning away from international law—and the redress it provides—undermines the foundation of all human relations envisioned by conventions, treaties and the rule of law, both locally and internationally.

The Armenian Legal Center calls upon the Armenian government to reconsider its decision and uphold its commitment to justice for the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Furthermore, we urge international organizations and human rights bodies to intervene to ensure that individuals accused of war crimes are held accountable.