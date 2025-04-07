Stones and Stories: A NAASR journey through Cilicia and Historic Armenia

The National Association for Armenian Studies (NAASR) is pleased to announce a special trip across Cilicia and Western Armenia from August 16 through August 29, 2025, to celebrate the organization’s 70 years of pioneering Armenian Studies. This trip will be NAASR’s first to Historic Armenia since 2013. The first ever NAASR Armenian Heritage Tour took place in 1967. The immersive experience planned by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian (Columbia University) offers an opportunity to personally access the cultural memory of Armenia through the monuments, churches and Armenian communities that have persevered against all odds.

Mouradian is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918 and a member of the NAASR Board of Directors and Academic Advisory Committee. Mouradian, who has led two dozen trips to historic Armenia since 2010, says of this trip: “The people and places we will visit are not ‘hidden’ or ‘ruins.’ They are remnants resisting erasure, full of life and defiance—and by standing with them, we, too, are revitalized.”

The journey will begin on the historic Mountain of Musa Dagh, just in time for the Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary and the Blessing of the Grapes in Vakif, the last remaining Armenian village in Turkey. From there, travelers will venture through the storied landscapes of Adana, Aintab and Kharpert, with stops in Zeytun, Malatya and Lake Hazar. Continuing from Kharpert, the path will lead to Dikranagerd and Tatvan, with visits to Mardin, Bitlis, Por, Mush and Sasun along the way. The 14-day tour culminates in Van, with an exploration of its rich cultural and historical treasures, the stunning landscapes of the ancient monasteries scattered across Lake Van’s islands, including the iconic Holy Cross Cathedral on Aghtamar, and more of the region’s centuries-old sites.

The total cost of the trip is $3,900 per person for double occupancy and $4,600 for single occupancy, which includes all meals, daily excursions, accommodations, administrative fees and gratuities, and in-country transportation from Vakif to Van.

Space is limited to 26 participants, and the goal is to bring together a diverse group across all ages and backgrounds to enrich the shared experience. NAASR warmly invites expressions of interest by May 5, 2025. More details, including how to confirm a spot and submit payment, will be shared shortly thereafter. Final payment will be due June 15, 2025.

Note: Travel to Vakif and from Van to your next destination is not included. Discounts may be available for recent graduates. For assistance with travel arrangements to and from Turkey, contact Sonya Bekarian at 201-315-5916 or sonyabekarian@aol.com. For general questions, please contact Paige Anderson at 617-489-1610 ext. 108 or paige@naasr.org.