Lusine Yeghiazaryan: from Armenia to New York and back again through jazz

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to hear Lusine Yeghiazaryan perform live, you know the depths and soul of her music. Her journey as a singer is a testament to resilience and passion.

Born in Armavir, Armenia, Yeghiazaryan is one of four sisters. She recalls the hardships of her childhood, growing up in the 1990s while Armenia and Artsakh were under blockade. “I had a magical childhood even with all of the difficulties,” she told the Weekly. “I remember it so fondly. It was such a tight, close-knit community. No one had anything, but we were all so good and kind to each other. I don’t know the reason behind it, but the poorer people are, the more they are together,” she reflected.

In 2001, Lusine’s mother, Karine, moved the family to New Jersey. “We were the only immigrants in a rural town, deep in the woods with mountains and lakes, but no immigrants. It was a huge culture shock,” she said. She recalled being dropped off at school one day and asking her mother, in Armenian, “You’re leaving us here? We didn’t know the language and had to learn rather quickly.”

Yeghiazaryan pursued higher education on scholarship, earning a degree in world history. Despite her success, she felt a deep longing for her homeland: “I always grew up with tsavod and garod—pain and yearning. I felt guilty for abandoning Armenia, even though it wasn’t my decision.”

Determined to reconnect, Yeghiazaryan returned as an adult, spending six months teaching in Shushi, Artsakh. “I love Artsakh, the people and the friendships I made,” she said. Upon returning to the U.S., she moved to New York and embraced her lifelong passion—music. She had been singing her whole life. People would offer her gigs, and she realized that this was her calling.

“Armenians love to gather and sing,” she said. “In the 90s, there was no electricity in Armenia, so my mom entertained us with singing. My sisters and I formed an acapella group called the YY Sisters. We had nothing financially but music gave us a way out. We performed on the television program Do-Re-Mi. There was no heating during the concerts, costumes were homemade, but it was public television and we performed in front of audiences.”

Though Yeghiazaryan loves to put on a show, she also craves her alone time. A huge fan of Hayrik Muradian, she combines Armenian folk and jazz in a way that captivates audiences. A friend once told her that when she sings jazz, it’s as if it’s from the mountain tops.

For Yeghiazaryan, music is about openness. “I’ve learned that being free outweighs the [fear of] mistakes. Nothing is left unsaid. There is rarely an elephant in the room when there are Armenians. I’ll sing it wholly, fully and bravely. Jazz tells stories about regular people, and I want to bring it back.”

“If you’re a singer, your body is the instrument and a more direct way of communicating with the audience,” she explained. Yeghiazaryan also acknowledged the challenges of being a female jazz musician. “Jazz is a male-dominated genre, but more women are entering the field. It takes work, but it’s impactful. If you want to pursue jazz, New York is the place. Armenians could handle it well—we’re used to hardship and perseverance.”

Yeghiazaryan’s trajectory has changed since the birth of her daughter, Loreni. Through her voice, she brings to life the tales of everyday people, honoring both her Armenian heritage and the jazz tradition. With a committed following, she hopes that her timeless music will reach even more people: “As an Armenian, it’s extremely important to present Armenia in a way that shows the best side of us. We need to become a part of people’s daily lives. Tigran Hamasyan is a perfect example. He’s very popular in Europe—people ask me about him often because they love him so much. That’s what I want: to make good music while also supporting Armenia.”

Yeghiazaryan is preparing for an upcoming concert at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California soon. You may follow her on Instagram or visit her website at lucyjazznyc.com.