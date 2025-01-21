Rejuvenating the Federation: 2025 AYF-YOARF Council Weekend highlights

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On January 18, over 45 central council members of the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) traveled to the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Massachusetts to plan programs and events, outline calendars and exchange ideas with their peers to shape the forthcoming year.

“Behind every event, fundraiser, gathering or social media post lies an action plan, and Council Weekend is where we lay that foundation and establish the standards for the year ahead. This truly is a testament to the dedication, passion and commitment our Ungers have for this region and the AYF as a whole,” explained Central Executive member U. Daron Markosian.

Throughout the weekend, the councils developed proposals and initiated plans of action to advance the Eastern Region’s projects. From Hai Tahd initiatives aimed at mobilizing the community to PR campaigns designed to make information easily accessible, the Ungers and Ungerouhis collaborated within and across councils to shape the region’s trajectory in its 92nd year.

As they reflected on the weekend, central council members shared their thoughts:

“I’m on the Central Hai Tahd Council this year. Council Weekend was a great opportunity to introduce ourselves and begin working toward our main goals and plan of action — what we want to achieve throughout the year to ensure that the AYF’s Hai Tahd program is as successful as possible at both the local and regional levels.”

Soseh Hovasapian, Central Hai Tahd Council

“I’m incredibly grateful for the group of Ungers we have on all councils this year! Our meetings have been highly productive, filled with honest conversations and deeply focused on community building. This year, I’m serving on the Central Junior Council, and I couldn’t be more proud. The Juniors are the future of our cause, and it’s an honor to help guide them as they grow into the next generation of leaders within our rich diaspora, who are committed to a free, united and independent Armenia.”

Ani Aroyian, Central Junior Council

“Being a part of council weekend in person was such a rewarding experience! I felt very welcomed as a first-time member of the council. I’m grateful to be a part of such a great group and work with my fellow Ungers. I’m excited to see the ideas we developed this weekend come to life and to be involved in the entire process.”

Lilly Karageozian, Central Junior Seminar Council

“Being able to learn, listen and plan our programmatic efforts for the next year alongside my Ungers was an invaluable opportunity, and meeting in person is sure to start us off strong.”

Nareg Sakayan, Central Camp Haiastan Council

“This year’s Council Weekend was a huge success! I had the opportunity to work with my council to create a plan and set goals for the upcoming year. Meeting in person is especially important, particularly for the first time, as it gives us a chance to settle into our roles. I loved engaging with other council members and hearing the buzz of excitement as everyone worked on so many different regional initiatives.”

Sophia Tarpinian, Central Internship Council

“The weekend has left me inspired and excited for the future of the AYF. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with bright and ambitious Armenians, all working together to enhance member engagement within the AYF.”

Andrew Gorgissian, Web Team/Central Membership Council

“Council weekend was so amazing because it was an in-person gathering of AYF members from all over the region, all with the same task: working with fellow Ungers to ensure the future success of the AYF.”

Zaven Kouchakdjian, Central Educational Council

After the central councils concluded their meetings, the members attended Agoump Night to support Homenetmen Boston and the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter. Collectively attending this gathering also built on the purpose of Council Weekend — to connect with leaders from across the region and create lasting bonds that will strengthen for years to come.

This year’s Council Weekend fostered collaboration among peers, while also galvanizing members to advance the Armenian Youth Federation’s mission of advocating for social, economic and political justice for Armenians in both the homeland and the Diaspora.