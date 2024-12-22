Support Armenian writers

Since its launch in 2021, the International Armenian Literary Alliance has grown a diverse global community of Armenian writers and their champions. Throughout the past four years, they have created access, connections and programming on an unprecedented level for the Armenian literary community.

IALA has:

  • Provided professional and creative guidance to 48 emerging writers through its annual Mentorship Program;
  • Given 17 high school poets a chance to publish and perform their work on an international stage through our Young Armenian Poets Awards;
  • Hosted more than 25 readings and discussions with Armenian authors and publishers, such as Literary Lights, their annual reading series in collaboration with NAASR and the Zohrab Center;
  • Awarded five annual grants for new works of creative writing and translations;
  • Launched three vibrant chapters in Los Angeles, New York City and Yerevan;
  • Helped dozens of authors market their publications, which have gone on to win awards, and advocated for Armenian literature and culture in a variety of media and across continents;
  • Provided more than 35 free memberships to writers to provide access to our programs to those who can’t afford it.

This holiday season, join IALA in ensuring Armenian stories are shared with the world. Your gift helps nurture writers, amplify voices and bring Armenian literature to English-speaking readers everywhere.

  • $25 to promote a new book
  • $60 to grant free membership to a writer in need
  • $200 to pay a writer to participate in one of our events
  • $500 to run a literary event featuring our writers 

International Armenian Literary Alliance, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) registered charitable organization. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy.
