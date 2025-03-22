Artsakh is Ours (Արցախը Մերն Է) book launched

Under the auspices of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA, a new illustrative book, Artsakh is Ours (Արցախը Մերն Է), has been published. Written by Nayiri Mgrditchian, edited by Tamar Hergelian and illustrated by Mary Gharibian, this beautifully crafted book is designed to educate and inspire young readers about the rich history and cultural heritage of Artsakh.

“By introducing Artsakh is Ours to Armenian children, the ARS aims to instill a deep appreciation for their homeland’s history and cultural legacy,” said Chairperson of the Regional Executive Board, Caroline Chamavonian. “This publication aligns with Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA’s ongoing commitment to preserving Armenian heritage and fostering a sense of national identity among young generations,” she continued.

Entirely in the Armenian language, Artsakh is Ours presents factual information about Artsakh and showcases its treasured landmarks, including Amaras, Dadivank, Stepanakert and Shushi. Through engaging narratives and vivid illustrations, the book serves as a valuable resource for children to connect with their Armenian roots and learn about the significance of these historical sites. In addition to colorful illustrations, the book also features captivating photos, bringing the beauty of Artsakh to life.

To purchase a copy, please visit https://arseastusa.org/artsakh-book/.