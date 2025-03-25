The Armenian Relief Society at the United Nations CSW 69

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) is honored to once again participate in a series of events at the distinguished United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) / Beijing 30+, organized by U.N. Women. This significant assembly was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from March 10 to March 21, 2025.

The ARS delegation had the privilege of attending the opening ceremony of the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 69), where they met and conversed with Lebanon’s First Lady, Mrs. Nehmat Aoun. Since its accreditation as a non-governmental organization at the United Nations in 1975 with the Department of Global Communications (DGC), the ARS has demonstrated steadfast commitment to advancing its mission. In 1998, the ARS further elevated its status by becoming a consultative member on the Roster of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Throughout the U.N. CSW69 proceedings, ARS representatives from New York, New Jersey, California, Washington and Canada actively engaged in the annual Town Hall Meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), his Excellency António Guterres and civil society representatives. They also participated in various intellectually enriching panels convened by the U.N. CSW, Permanent Missions and other ECOSOC-accredited NGOs, followed by thought-provoking discussions and question-and-answer sessions.

On March 12, 2025, the ARS, in collaboration with the Armenian Legal Center, hosted a distinguished parallel event entitled, “Resilience and Recovery: The Role of Women in Conflict Zones and Health Advocacy” at the United Nations Church Center (UNCC) in New York City.

The event commenced with a welcoming address delivered by Mrs. Arousyak Melkonian, Chairperson of the ARS Central Executive Board. The session featured a profound presentation by Ms. Tereza Yerimyan on the challenges faced by women in conflict zones and an address by Kevork Hagopjian, Ph.D., Esq., on strengthening legal protections for women in these areas. Joining virtually from Armenia, Dr. Lorky Libaridian offered insightful commentary on health advocacy in conflict zones. Dr. Nyree Derderian shared compelling stories that showcased ARS initiatives in conflict zones such as Armenia/Artsakh, Syria, Lebanon and Jerusalem, while also serving as the panel moderator.

The event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer segment and welcomed attendees including representatives of member states, United Nations agencies, ARS members, NGO leaders and other participants. It was streamed live on ARS’s social media platforms, with the recording still available for viewing on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

This parallel event was organized to unite individuals committed to empowering women in conflict zones and advocating for health through targeted programs and initiatives designed to support their recovery and resilience. As an esteemed participant in the CSW, the Armenian Relief Society reaffirms its dedication to fostering the empowerment of women in Armenia and across the globe.