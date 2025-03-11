Celebrating Armenian women: ARS seminar marks International Women’s Day and 115th anniversary

On March 8, 2025, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA held a seminar with over 120 participants in honor of International Women’s Day and the 115th anniversary of the Armenian Relief Society.

The seminar kicked off with opening remarks from Niree Kaprielian from the ARS New Jersey “Shakeh” Chapter, who welcomed all the guests and extended warm wishes for International Women’s Day. This was followed by an opening prayer and the official start of the seminar, led by Father Mesrob Lakissian, followed by the singing of the ARS anthem.

The first speaker, Susan Arpajian Jolley, shared her family’s poignant genocide story, focusing on her grandmother Artemis who, despite bearing the scars of the Armenian Genocide, became an active and respected member of the Philadelphia community. In honor of her contributions and resilience, the local ARS chapter was named after her.

Then, Verginie Touloumian’s presentation emphasized the essential role of Armenian women in the ARS and highlighted the organization’s long-standing programs that have endured through the most challenging periods in Armenian history. She called on members to continue dreaming of a brighter future—of stronger schools, thriving communities, an Armenia where every child has opportunity and a diaspora filled with hope.

Taleen Lachinian, a third-generation ARS member and an AYF graduate, discussed her personal journey within the ARS and the efforts of various chapters to recruit, retain and engage younger members. Her vision for the ARS of tomorrow focused on nurturing the next generation’s involvement and leadership.

Ani Hotoyan-Joly addressed the importance of fostering a sense of belonging within the ARS. She encouraged members to understand the diverse experiences that shape individuals, listen to others’ perspectives and maintain an open mind to cultivate a more inclusive and supportive community.

After lunch, Christina Mehranbod-Bedros spoke on the 2025 theme of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), known as Beijing +30. She outlined the history of ARS’s involvement with the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and discussed the organization’s contributions to advancing women’s rights on the global stage.

The event successfully celebrated the strength, dedication and enduring legacy of Armenian women and the ARS, reaffirming their vital role in shaping a hopeful and thriving future for Armenians worldwide.