AYF-YOARF CHTC to host webinar on status of Armenian POWs

Join the AYF-YOARF Central Hai Tahd Council on Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST for a compelling webinar titled “The Fate of Armenian POWs: A Legal & Humanitarian Crisis.”

Ani Tchaghlasian, chairperson of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region Central Committee and board member of the Armenian Legal Center, will leverage her expertise in international relations to establish a foundation in the relevant legal frameworks protecting prisoners of war.

Siranush Sahakyan, president of Yerevan’s International Comparative Law Center, co-founder of Path of Law NGO, and lead attorney partnering with the Armenian Legal Center, will delve into the work her team continues to champion on behalf of Armenian prisoners of war captured by Azerbaijan.

To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/armenianpows.

