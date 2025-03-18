AYF-YOARF 2025 Junior Winter Olympics

From March 14-16, 2025, Junior members of the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region came together for the annual Junior Winter Olympics (JWO), a truly unforgettable event.

This year, the Midwest JWO was hosted by the Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, while the Mid-Atlantic/New England JWO was organized by the Albany “Shoushi” Chapter. This event was made possible by the efforts of the hardworking host chapters and dedicated community members, along with the Central Junior Council and Central Athletic Council.

Mid-Atlantic/New England JWO

The event kicked off on Friday night, with AYF-YOARF Junior and Senior members gathering at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church in Troy, New York. It set the stage for a full day of competition and camaraderie.

On Saturday morning, Juniors were up at 6:45 a.m., ready to take on the day. They boarded the bus and carpooled with Senior members to Sand Creek Middle School by 7:30 a.m., where a variety of competitions—including basketball, volleyball, tavloo, chess and checkers—were set up. As the day unfolded, parents and members of the Albany Armenian community arrived to cheer on the athletes and witness the spirit of JWO in action.

Competition highlights

The day saw fierce yet friendly competition, with chapters from across the Mid-Atlantic and New England claiming victories:

Older boys basketball: New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter

Younger boys basketball: Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter

Older girls basketball: Philadelphia “Papken Suni” mixed team

Younger girls basketball: Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter

Older group checkers: Garo Tarbinian (Providence “Varantian” Chapter)

Older group chess: Peter Zaytounian (Providence “Varantian” Chapter)

Older group tavloo: Haig Adishian (New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter)

Younger group tavloo: Ari Shirozian (Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter)

Younger group checkers: Lori Vartanian (Washington D.C. “Sevan” Chapter)

Younger group chess: Mardiros Karazian (Providence “Varantian” Chapter)

One of the weekend’s most memorable highlights was the swearing in of two new Ungerouhis into the AYF-YOARF. This significant moment was led by the Central Junior Council Chair, U. Vartkeas Pamboukian, in front of over 100 enthusiastic Juniors, further strengthening the bonds within the AYF-YOARF community.

Throughout the day, participants enjoyed meals provided by the Albany “Shoushi” Chapter community. Lunch featured cheese pizza and snacks, keeping the competitors fueled for the rest of the day’s events and celebrations.

After a full day of athletic challenges, Juniors and Seniors returned to Holy Cross Armenian Church for a well-earned dinner of spaghetti, meatballs and salad. The evening continued with an ice cream treat before the much-anticipated trophy ceremony. The night concluded with a vibrant dance featuring traditional Armenian music and a movie night!

The AYF Central Junior Council had the opportunity to speak with U. Lilly Karageozian, president of the Albany “Shoushi” Chapter, about her experience of hosting JWO for the first time.

AYF Central Junior Council (C.J.C.): This is the first Junior Winter Olympics hosted by your chapter. What inspired you to take on this major event?

Lilly Karageozian (L.K.): We were primarily motivated by seeing other chapters successfully host the event and witnessing how much our Juniors enjoy participating. It was an exciting opportunity for our chapter, and when we were asked to host, we didn’t hesitate for a second. This event is a big milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.

C.J.C.: What has been the most challenging part of hosting this event, and how has your chapter overcome it?

L.K.: Securing a school venue was our biggest challenge, but our chapter came together, seeking support from parents and guidance from alumni. Their help, along with teamwork and persistence, made it possible to overcome this hurdle and successfully plan an event we are truly excited about.

C.J.C.: What were you most excited about for the Junior Winter Olympics? Are there any special traditions or new elements you’re introducing?

L.K.: Honestly, just having the opportunity to host this event and bring it to our chapter has been incredibly exciting. It’s a huge milestone for us, and we are thrilled to welcome everyone and make it a memorable experience. The weekend isn’t over yet—so woohoo! One exciting addition this year was volleyball, which has been a great success and an awesome way to bring even more energy to the event.

C.J.C.: What impact do you hope this event has on both your chapter and the broader AYF community?

L.K.: Our biggest hope is that this event leaves a lasting impact on our Juniors, as it was truly for them. We wanted to create an opportunity for them to build strong bonds and lasting connections with other Juniors, so they feel a sense of community wherever they go. Whether it’s reuniting with longtime friends or meeting new ones, we hope this experience encourages them to participate in future events with excitement and confidence, knowing they’ll always have a network of friends within AYF.

Midwest JWO

The Midwest JWO, hosted by AYF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, was a well-organized and exciting event. The AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter Juniors made the trip to Racine with their AYF Senior Ungers to spend the afternoon and early evening with the other AYFers. The day was packed with activities including basketball, volleyball, board games, steal the bacon, soccer and knockout.

One of the day’s highlights was the much-anticipated basketball game between Chicago and Racine, where juniors ranging from ages 10-16 played together. In the end, the AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter came out on top, but the real victory was seeing everyone come together, supporting and encouraging each other.

Next up was volleyball, which turned out to be a favorite activity. The Chicago chapter won again, but the real focus was the fun and camaraderie shared by everyone. Afterward, the AYFers had some free time, playing soccer and Armenian Monopoly. The AYF Juniors also had a blast playing “steal the bacon”—and the energy didn’t stop there, because everyone joined in for a few rounds of knockout, with some AYF Senior members getting involved, as well.

The group then made their way to the St. Hagop Church in Racine, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner prepared by the parents of Racine Chapter members. It was the perfect way to wrap up a wonderful day before everyone headed home.