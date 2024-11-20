Introducing The Armenian Weekly’s special anniversary magazine

Compiling the articles for the commemorative publication dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Armenian Weekly (available online) has been both enlightening and inspiring. From the start, we envisioned this magazine paying tribute to the genesis of the Armenian Weekly and its importance in the ethnic community newspaper landscape and sharing its history in conjunction with organizational evolution.

The articles you will read in these pages cover topics from the critical role of ethnic community newspapers in today’s ever-changing geopolitical climate to the reasons for introducing an English-language newspaper for the diasporan Armenian community in the United States. They also highlight the ways in which the Armenian Weekly’s evolution has been intertwined with that of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), AYF Olympics, AYF Camp Haiastan and the Armenian National Committee of America. There is a direct correlation between the beginnings of the youth organizations and advocacy for the Armenian cause and that of the Weekly. Additionally, two of our long-time columnists share life-altering memories, mentors and experiences that led to their contributions to the Armenian Weekly and reflect on its essential role in the community.

Serving as the editor of this historic and venerable publication carries with it a great responsibility to uphold the values and integrity sustained throughout the decades. Standing on the shoulders of the dedicated and progressive editors who forged the path forward for the English-language newspaper to meet the needs and desires of the emerging generation of the 1930s is galvanizing. Whenever I enter the Hairenik building in Watertown, Massachusetts, I am met with the history emanating from the walls, the offices and the archives, including the whispers of those who began at the famed 212 Stuart St. building in Boston. Those voices, along with those of today’s emerging generation, lead the way as the Armenian Weekly heads towards its centennial anniversary in a few short years.

As has been the case throughout the Hairenik Association’s history, our media continues to grow. The newest member of the Hairenik family is the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center, led by executive director Alison Tahmizian Meuse.

“Its debut this past May was very timely as related to the events in our Hairenik, namely Armenia,” shared dedicated reader and supporter Lucine Karjian. “As a person who has spent a great amount of time in Armenia during the past six years, I’ve come to see that media in Armenia is insufficient for the basic understanding of events for diasporans. This means much is needed to nurture and support platforms such as Hairenik Media. Therefore, this new kid on the block has been a refreshing new venue for news consumers eager to learn and understand the events in the homeland.”

I have been deeply moved while reading the articles by the contributors to this magazine and am grateful for the professional collaboration of Lillian Avedian, the Weekly’s assistant editor. As you read, imagine the continuing growth and evolution of the Armenian Weekly for many years to come, as we work to meet the needs of our community in the Diaspora and in the homeland through the newspaper, our website, social media and now, Hairenik Media.

Join us on this journey. Write articles, share our stories, meet us on social media and in the studio, and support our efforts. We welcome your input and involvement!

Below is the table of contents of this special issue, with links to each article.

Historical Background and Research

The Armenian Weekly: A community-sustaining oasis in a near-news desert

— By Georgi Bargamian

Young Armenians in 1930s America speak: Language, identity and the first stirrings of the Armenian Weekly

— By Jennifer Manoukian

The press and the young generation in the 1930s

— By Benjamin F. Alexander

We need surveys to capture the Armenian diaspora’s complexity and economic potential for Armenia

— By Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan, Ph.D.

Organizational History in the Weekly

Documenting AYF history in the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly

— By Nareg Mkrtschjan

A brief history of the AYF Olympics

— By Bob Tutunjian

The Armenian Weekly: 90 years of service to the cause of Armenian justice

— By Elizabeth S. Chouldjian

More than 80 years of AYF Camp Haiastan in the Armenian Weekly

— By AYF Camp Haiastan Board of Directors

Reflections

A pilgrimage to 212 Stuart Street

— By Stepan Piligian

Mentors who brought me to the Weekly

— By Mark Gavoor