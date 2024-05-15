Introducing the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center

In the midst of major events unfolding in Armenia, the ARF Eastern Region introduces the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center, which launched its first newscast on Wednesday, May 8 with comprehensive English-language coverage of events in Armenia.

This marks an exciting milestone in digital news coverage with the launch of Hairenik Media, a groundbreaking newscast on YouTube dedicated to providing in-depth analysis of current events in Armenia and its Eastern Region Diaspora.

With the generous contribution from the family of Antranig and Alice Karjian, Hairenik Media emerges as a beacon of journalistic integrity and comprehensive coverage. Led by seasoned journalist Alison Tahmizian Meuse, trilingual reporters and prolific videographers on the ground deeply connected to the Armenian community have been sourced to deliver a top-tier media source. This newscast promises to deliver timely, accurate and thought-provoking content to viewers worldwide.

Hairenik Media aims to fill a crucial gap in the media landscape by offering more than just headlines. Through meticulous research, expert commentary and exclusive interviews, the newscast will delve into the complexities of political, economic, cultural and social issues shaping Armenia and its Diaspora. From geopolitical developments to grassroots initiatives, Hairenik Media will provide viewers with a nuanced understanding of the forces at play and their implications for the Armenian people.

What sets Hairenik Media apart is its commitment to fostering informed discourse and promoting constructive dialogue. By presenting investigative journalism and engaging interviews with diverse voices, the newscast seeks to empower viewers to form their own opinions and participate actively in the global conversation surrounding Armenia and its Diaspora.

“We believe that access to quality journalism is essential for a thriving democracy,” says Meuse, executive director of Hairenik Media. “With Hairenik, our goal is not only to inform but also to inspire critical thinking and civic engagement. We want to empower our viewers to become informed advocates for positive change in Armenia and beyond.”

With its modern production values, in-depth analysis and unwavering dedication to journalistic excellence, Hairenik Media is poised to become the go-to destination for Diasporan Armenians seeking a deeper understanding of Armenian affairs.

The inaugural episode of Hairenik Media premiered on YouTube on May 8, 2024, on the eve of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan’s arrival in Yerevan’s Republic Square, offering viewers a taste of what to expect from this innovative newscast. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly with intermittent posting, ensuring that audiences stay informed and enlightened on the latest developments.

For media inquiries, interview requests or partnership opportunities, please contact Alison Meuse at alison@hairenik.com.

Join us on this journey of discovery and enlightenment as we shine a spotlight on Armenia and its vibrant Diaspora. Subscribe to Hairenik Media on YouTube and be part of the conversation shaping the future of Armenian journalism.