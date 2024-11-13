The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs has postponed the second reading of proposed amendments to the “Police Law” following concerns about a lack of public consensus. The amendments, aimed at enhancing public safety through modern surveillance technologies, were approved in the first reading by the National Assembly on June 12. The Ministry says that public concerns over privacy and human rights remain unresolved, and it will delay further progress on the proposal until broader public support is achieved. In the meantime, the Ministry is exploring phased solutions, including granting access to state and local government surveillance systems as part of ongoing modernization efforts.

Georgia

Georgia is prepared to take a more active role in facilitating negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a statement to the press in Baku. “We are proud of the strong friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia. If necessary, we are ready to play a more active role in promoting talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but this will depend on consultations with our partners,” Garibashvili said.

Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the possibility of engaging in closed-door negotiations with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s administration. “If the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government was previously considering negotiations with the U.S. administration, there will be no talks with Trump’s administration. We will not negotiate, and it is prohibited. Everyone must understand this,” he said. This statement follows a series of expert analyses regarding potential shifts in Iran’s diplomatic strategy in light of the U.S. election. Iran may have been open to talks in the event of Kamala Harris’ victory. However, according to Iranian media reports, Tehran halted indirect talks with the U.S. in mid-October, citing regional tensions.

Russia

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has accused the West of destabilizing regional security in its efforts to maintain global dominance. Speaking at a CSTO meeting in Kazan, Shoigu highlighted the importance of military cooperation, with plans for over 120 joint activities next year. CSTO members agreed to enhance military systems, including unified air defense and geoinformation systems. Armenia did not participate, while military leaders from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were present.

Turkey

Turkey has been invited to join the BRICS group as an associated member, according to Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat. “BRICS is a key organization that includes important countries accounting for 25% of global GDP. The popularity of BRICS is growing, and regarding Turkey’s potential membership, we have been offered associated membership. Joining the bloc would provide significant benefits to Turkey, particularly in terms of cooperation with major global platforms,” said Bolat. Bolat confirmed that Turkey’s membership bid was discussed at the recent BRICS summit in Kazan.