The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Armenian parliament has passed a draft law titled “On the Commencement of the Process of Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union.” The bill, expressing Armenia’s commitment to pursuing EU membership, was approved with 64 votes in favor, seven against and no abstentions. The “Armenia” Alliance refrained from voting, while the “I Have Honor” faction opposed the bill. The legislation has sparked significant political debate. Gegham Manukyan, a member of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance, called it a mockery of the law. “Once the law is adopted by the National Assembly and ratified by the president, it becomes mandatory for implementation. However, if this law is passed, I will speak from this podium day and night, stating that I am against EU membership and consider joining the European Union a criminal act,” said Manukyan.

Iran

During his visit to Armenia, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to any border changes in the South Caucasus. Speaking at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s support for a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope for a swift resolution. Furthermore, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s stance against military intervention to resolve regional disputes. “While the creation of communication and transit routes is acceptable, it must be under the sovereignty of the countries involved. The territorial integrity and national laws of the countries must be respected,” he said.

Russia

“The full series of trilateral agreements between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan remains relevant,” Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters, commenting on the potential role of Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative Igor Khovaev in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Khovaev is prepared to visit the region for consultations on normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Igor Khovaev has visited the region multiple times and has worked actively on this issue,” Kopirkin remarked. “There are several trilateral agreements that, in our view, remain relevant.”

Turkey

Anti-government protests in Turkey, sparked by the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, have escalated amid mass arrests and clashes with police. Hundreds of thousands have participated in nightly demonstrations across the country demanding Imamoglu’s release. A Turkish court jailed Imamoglu on corruption charges, widely condemned by opposition parties, human rights groups and European leaders as politically motivated. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared that all “attempts against democracy and the economy” will be met with criminal prosecution. While gatherings have largely remained peaceful, police have used force, arresting over 1,400 people. Despite a government ban on protests, opposition groups, including the Republican People’s Party (CHP), have vowed to continue demonstrations.