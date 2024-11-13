ANCA Eastern Region launches fifth annual Christmas auction

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region’s fifth annual online Christmas auction will go live on November 29 and close on December 8, just in time for shoppers to receive their items by Christmas! This holiday season, we invite you to shop curated gifts from Armenia and Artsakh while supporting the meaningful work of the ANCA Eastern Region.

“We’re thrilled by the interest our community has shown in our online auction over the past four years. The excitement has grown each year, so we are looking forward to engaging with our community again this year to help us raise the critical funds needed to continue to advance our advocacy work.

We had a very successful ANCA ER Awards program and reception in New York on October 19, and we are proud to follow that up with our online Christmas auction to close out 2024,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund treasurer.

With the support and generosity of the entire community, the region has been able to strengthen the grassroots efforts of its network of activists across the eastern United States. The region’s leadership, educational and engagement initiatives result in providing the region’s activists with the tools they need to help advance the Armenian cause on all levels of government — city, state and federal. We continue to fight for justice for the Armenian nation and with you by our side, we are united in our just cause, Hai Tahd.

With your support, the Christmas auction will help continue to fuel the region’s impactful work, especially with so much at stake.

For more information about this year’s Christmas auction, visit http://givergy.us/auction2024.