ANCA Eastern Region hosts inaugural Grassroots Seminar in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Local leaders and activists from across the Eastern Region gathered for a dynamic and impactful weekend of educational sessions, case studies and hands-on workshops from March 20-22 in Watertown, Massachusetts. The first-of-its-kind Grassroots Seminar brought together a dedicated group of participants for a comprehensive program designed to strengthen advocacy at the local level and advance the Armenian Cause.

Centered around the theme “Reignite, Reengage, Reactivate,” the seminar delivered on its mission, equipping attendees with practical tools, strategic insight and renewed purpose. Participants have already begun implementing key takeaways in their respective communities, carrying forward momentum for renewed local mobilization in the lead-up to genocide commemorations.

Deeply inspired was Arev Buchaklian, a youth activist with the ANC of Wisconsin and a member of the Armenian Youth Federation. “To take part in the ANCA Grassroots Seminar was a privilege. In a space defined by intellectual rigor and shared purpose, I experienced a forum for critical engagement with Armenian advocacy and a renewed sense of belonging. The convergence of voices from across the region highlighted the strength of our collective commitment as a diaspora. What I will carry forward most is a profound sense of responsibility to translate the inspiration, dialogue and solidarity cultivated at the seminar into sustained action within my own community and beyond,” Buchaklian said.

The weekend began with a welcome reception at the Hairenik Building on Friday evening, where attendees connected over light refreshments, building relationships that would serve as the foundation for a collaborative and action-oriented program.

Saturday’s programming opened with remarks from ANCA Eastern Region Chairman Dr. Ara Chalian, who emphasized the indispensable role of grassroots activists in advancing Hai Tahd and strengthening the Armenian-American voice at all levels of government.

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Understanding the advocacy ecosystem

ANCA National Policy Director Alex Galitsky opened the seminar with a session that provided a foundational understanding for the weekend’s discussions. Galitsky framed the broader context of Armenian advocacy by outlining the geopolitical realities of the South Caucasus and the multifaceted challenges facing Armenia today, including competing regional interests and the prevalence of advocacy advancing Azerbaijani and allied narratives.

He emphasized the role of the ANCA as a watchdog over U.S. policy and a driver of legislative action, including initiatives like the ARMENIA Security Partnership Act, while also highlighting the community’s competitive advantage — its ability to mobilize effectively. Looking to the future, Galitsky focused on the power of Armenian American advocacy through sustained grassroots engagement, strategic electoral influence and robust legislative advocacy, underscoring the importance of building and maintaining relationships with members of Congress to ensure that Armenian issues remain a priority and that the community can shape policy on its own terms.

Grassroots in action: Case studies from local leaders

The program then shifted to “Grassroots in Action: Wins and Strategies,” featuring case studies from local leaders across the region. These sessions collectively highlighted a variety of strategies that have proven successful in mobilizing communities, dependent on the initiative and goal at hand.

Dr. Gary Zartarian, ANCA Eastern Region board member and co‑chair of the ANC of Maine, focused on the continued prevalence of Azerbaijani disinformation and the importance of remaining vigilant in combating it. Drawing from his extensive experience addressing “caviar diplomacy,” Zartarian highlighted how coordinated local action — including strategic outreach, media engagement and mobilization through alerts — can successfully counter harmful narratives and produce tangible results. In one notable example, his community’s sustained advocacy led to the rescinding of a misleading proclamation issued by city leadership, illustrating the power of organized grassroots pressure to correct the record and elevate Armenian American voices.

“The recent ANCA ER grassroots seminar in Boston was an informative and invigorating event. The topics discussed included current legislation being promoted, their rationale and practical strategies to promote them. An understanding of how the political system works was a reality check. While Armenians have been and continue to face historic injustice, the truth is being undermined by powerful and well-funded malignant forces. We must confront them with intelligence, perseverance and determination. It was inspirational to spend the weekend surrounded by people dedicated to advocating for the human rights of the Armenian people determined to live in dignity in their ancestral homeland,” said Zartarian.

Greg Minasian, co‑chair of the ANC of Merrimack Valley, followed with a presentation on building sustained relationships with local officials through annual flag‑raising ceremonies and proclamation campaigns. He emphasized the importance of mobilizing community members to take ownership of advocacy initiatives, showing how consistent organizing over the years has allowed the Merrimack Valley community to expand its programs, with a slate of flag raisings and proclamations across the region and into neighboring New Hampshire.

David Krikorian, two-time congressional candidate and ANC of Ohio advocate, focused his discussion on the importance of volunteering on political campaigns and educating candidates on Armenian American priorities early in the process, as well as the critical need to maintain relationships with elected officials.

He emphasized that building and sustaining these relationships at the federal, state and local levels is a strategic tool for advancing Armenian American interests and shaping electoral outcomes. Krikorian highlighted tangible ways community members, including youth and emerging leaders, can engage, from door-to-door canvassing and phone banking to supporting voter outreach and local campaign initiatives.

By actively participating in campaigns, volunteers not only contribute to immediate electoral goals but also lay the groundwork for long-term influence, ensuring Armenian American priorities are represented in policymaking.

“Building and maintaining relationships with elected officials at the federal, state and local level is a primary tool for advancing pro-Armenian-American interests. In fact, our representative democracy thrives on these relationships. In Ohio and Indiana, our community has initiated and cultivated relationships at all three levels and we are always seeking to expand our circle and leverage existing relationships into new ones. The ANCA provides our nationwide volunteer activist community with content, strategy and tactics on how to start, build and maintain these relationships confidently and successfully,” Krikorian said.

Closing out the case study segment, Dzovinar Hamakorzian, ANCA Eastern Region board member, educator and chair of the ANC of Michigan, presented on the Armenian American role in the “Uncommitted” voter mobilization campaign during the 2024 Democratic primary in Michigan. The campaign encouraged voters to select “Uncommitted” as a formal protest against candidates, sending a message of political accountability and dissatisfaction with U.S. foreign policy.

Armenian Americans in Michigan contributed to more than 100,000 “Uncommitted” votes, about 13% of the Democratic primary vote, and helped drive a 12% increase in voter turnout among Armenian Americans compared with the previous cycle. What is usually a minor ballot option became a major political statement, demonstrating the impact the community can have when mobilized strategically.

The campaign’s success was further strengthened through coalition building with Arab American and Muslim communities, progressive and youth voters, and anti-war activists. By working across communities, organizers amplified their collective voice, engaged multigenerational and multicultural constituencies, and demonstrated how unified efforts can translate into measurable electoral influence. Hamakorzian emphasized that these lessons reinforce the importance of civic engagement, strategic alliances, and using electoral participation as a tool to shape policy and ensure accountability on Armenian American priorities.

Candidate conversations and mapping the campaign landscape

Mark Mesrobian, candidate for District 36 in the Rhode Island State Senate, joined the seminar remotely to discuss his experience in local politics and the various aspects of campaigning. His session offered attendees a firsthand look at the realities of political engagement at the state level. Complementing Mark’s session, Gev Iskajyan, ANCA National Grassroots director, invited attendees to explore why elections matter and how the Armenian American community can have meaningful impact. He unpacked campaign fundamentals, highlighting opportunities to engage in competitive races, open seats and districts where community action can influence candidate attention and voter turnout.

Iskajyan provided actionable tools for local activists, including ways to assess candidate positions, build relationships with elected officials, mobilize community institutions and leverage media to amplify Armenian American priorities. Participants were guided through a hands-on workshop to identify key races in their states and plan concrete steps for involvement, from volunteering on campaigns to hosting town halls and coordinating outreach across churches, schools and cultural organizations.

The session emphasized that strategic, sustained engagement at every level of the electoral process — local, state and federal — can translate into real influence, demonstrating how even small, coordinated actions contribute to measurable outcomes for the community.

Hands-on workshops

Attendees then participated in a hands-on workshop, breaking into groups by state and geographic area to engage deeply with key resources provided for local advocacy. These included guidance on proclamations and resolutions, covering differences, processes, strategy and sample language, as well as election resources outlining key races, opportunities for engagement and a calendar of local activism initiatives. States represented in the workshop included Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Groups were challenged to identify the races they would prioritize, practical steps to engage candidates and incumbents, and strategies to grow voter influence and turnout. They also mapped target cities for proclamations and state-level resolutions and explored ways to expand existing programming. After working through these exercises, each group presented its plans to their fellow activists, allowing attendees to learn from one another’s insights, share best practices and leave with concrete strategies to implement in their own communities.

“The inaugural ANCA Eastern Region Grassroots Seminar brought together activists from across the region, including a strong contingent of youth leaders, fostering collaboration and the sharing of strategies,” said ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Nairi Diratsouian. “By connecting participants from multiple states and guiding them through hands-on workshops, the seminar enhanced and amplified the work our local leaders are already undertaking, providing practical tools and insights to strengthen Armenian American advocacy at every level of government.”

Concluding the evening, George Aghjayan, ANCA National Chairman, emphasized that meaningful movements begin at the local level. He pointed to Armenian Genocide recognition as a clear example, showing how persistent efforts by local activists across communities laid the groundwork for state and eventually federal initiatives.

Tour of Hairenik building and archives

On Sunday, attendees also had the opportunity to tour the archives at the Hairenik Building, connecting with the past and bringing the seminar weekend full circle with a message that resonated with its overarching theme: to reignite, reengage and reactivate for the future.