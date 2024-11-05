AMAA 105th Annual Meeting Banquet celebrates youth, pays tribute to the memory of Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian

By Louisa Janbazian, AMAA Public Relations Coordinator

PARAMUS, N.J.—The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), missionary arm of the Armenian Evangelical Church, held its 105th annual meeting banquet on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Sheraton Laval Hotel in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Guests were warmly welcomed in Armenian, English and French by emcees Raffi and Arpy Shnorhokian.

“‘Celebrating the Youth’ was the theme chosen for this year’s banquet by our late Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian,” said banquet chair Raffi Shnorhokian in his opening remarks. “Some people may argue that celebration may not be the most appropriate way to describe tonight’s event, considering the unexpected and untimely passing of Mr. Khanjian a few months ago. However, I am convinced that the best way we can honor him is by upholding his vision and continuing the journey that he faithfully led for the last 10 years. The AMAA has invested in numerous programs to support and encourage the youth, be it through scholarships, summer camps or youth leaders. Tonight, we are here to celebrate our accomplishments and thank God for everything Mr. Khanjian has done through the AMAA.”

Following the Armenian and Canadian national anthems, Rev. Georges Dabbo, pastor of the host church, the First Armenian Evangelical Church of Montreal, offered the invocation.

H.E. Ms. Anahit Harutyunian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Canada, who was the esteemed guest of the banquet, greeted the audience and praised the AMAA for its service and mission to Armenians worldwide since its inception, and particularly to our brothers and sisters in the homeland.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A special video was presented with the theme ‘Investing in Youth’ followed by spiritual musical selections offered by vocalist Sylvie Demirjian, pianist Anahit Simonyan and violinist Eva Shahbazian.

After the guests enjoyed dinner, the musicians continued with their performance offering popular Armenian songs and music. Harout Nercessian, AMAA Representative in Canada, introduced honoree Rev. Hagop Manjelikian to acknowledge his extensive and dedicated service that has enriched the lives of many young people with a video presentation — ‘Unwavering Dedication to Elevating the Youth.’

For many years, Rev. Manjelikian was the Christian Education Director at the United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC) in Los Angeles. “As a youth leader, he led young people to Christ, motivated them to live according to the teachings of the Bible, and to excel in all they do,” said Nercessian. “He inspired the discouraged, guided the confused, picked up the fallen and offered hope to the disheartened. Those who were entrusted to his leadership care were touched by his sincere love and commitment to their well-being and spiritual growth. Rev. Hagop’s faith-based courage and resilience is an inspiration to all of us.”

Nercessian invited Rev. Manjelikian and his wife Gohar to come forward and presented him with a gift of appreciation. Rev. Manjelikian thanked the AMAA for this special honor. “On June 22, 2003, I was the happiest person in the world,” said Rev. Manjelikian, “when I was ordained into Christian ministry to serve the Armenian Evangelical Church of Rhode Island. However, that happiness was short-lived. Five months later, I was hit with a major stroke. All along I never complained about my ailment. On the contrary, I am grateful to God for saving my life as the answer to the prayers of my mother and wife. This disability does not hold me back from an active life and service to God.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The second half of the program was a tribute to the memory of the late AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian (2014-2024). “In the 10 years that Zaven and I served together at the AMAA, we took part in many celebrations and happy occasions like the 100th anniversary celebration of the AMAA,” said AMAA President Dr. Nazareth Darakjian. “But we also witnessed major tragedies like the Artsakh war and the subsequent forced deportations of the inhabitants. Zaven mobilized AMAA resources immediately to reach out to thousands of homeless Artsakhtsis providing them with food and shelter until they were able to find more permanent facilities. Zaven’s compassion and patriotism were without limit.”

Following a special video presentation tribute to Khanjian, Dr. Darakjian invited his wife Sona Khanjian to come forward and presented her with a special gift of appreciation. Khanjian’s remarks were touching as she mentioned how thankful she was to have had the opportunity to share her life with Zaven and for the moral support of AMAA and its President Dr. Darakjian and his wife Dr. Ani Darakjian.

The memorable evening concluded with Armenian Evangelical World Council Executive Director Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian’s closing prayer and benediction.