The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan has shared footage on X stating, “The large-scale destruction of Stepanakert by Azerbaijan continues in broad daylight. Entire neighborhoods are being wiped off the map just ahead of COP29,” referring to the upcoming U.N. climate change summit in Baku. He urged the international community to boycott COP29, stating that Azerbaijan’s “Armenophobic dictatorship” is engaged in genocide against the people of Artsakh.

International human rights lawyer Siranush Sahakyan says that trials for political prisoners and hostages from Artsakh are unlikely to commence before 2025. These individuals have been illegally detained for over a year, and Azerbaijan’s legal processes do not meet international standards. While Azerbaijan claims to have completed preliminary investigations, no trial dates have been set, and new charges continue to emerge. Sahakyan expressed concern that Azerbaijan is delaying these trials to protect its reputation ahead of COP29.

Georgia

Georgian prosecutors have launched an investigation into alleged electoral falsification in the recent parliamentary elections that favored the ruling Georgian Dream party, following accusations from opposition parties. President Salome Zourabichvili claims to have evidence of electoral fraud linked to a “Russian special operation.” Zourabichvili controversially referred to electoral manipulation as the “Armenian carousel,” describing the practice of confiscating identification documents from vulnerable individuals shortly before elections.

Opposition parties have pledged to boycott the new parliament, demanding fresh elections overseen by international monitors. Protests in Tbilisi have drawn tens of thousands. Preliminary results indicate that Georgian Dream secured 53.9 percent of the vote, while the opposition coalition garnered 37.7 percent.

Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a government meeting, broadcast by Iranian state television, that the country is poised to disrupt Israel’s military capabilities more severely than the attacks on October 1. “We must show Israel its place. If the Zionist regime seeks to undermine our security, we can also disrupt their security, and they will receive a much stronger response than before,” Pezeshkian said.

Russia

On October 29, President Vladimir Putin announced extensive missile tests simulating a nuclear response to a potential strike. Key missiles tested included the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and submarine-launched Sineva and Bulava missiles. Pres. Putin reiterated that while nuclear weapons would be an “extremely exceptional measure,” Russia intends to maintain its nuclear capabilities without entering a new arms race.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized Turkey’s commitment to combating terrorism during the Gökbey helicopter delivery ceremony on October 29. He declared that no threats would deter Turkey from strengthening its defense self-sufficiency, which he said has increased from 20% to 80%. Erdoğan highlighted the significance of the “Steel Dome” project, a multi-layered air defense system designed to protect Turkish airspace. He also expressed frustration with Western allies for inadequate missile defense support.