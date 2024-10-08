In Memory of Vachik Khachatourian

Vachik Khachatourian, born on August 15, 1934 to Ardashes and Arousiak Khachatourian in Tehran, Iran, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2024 at the age of 90.

He was the beloved husband of Lucine (Kilejian) Khachatourian; the devoted father of Armen and his wife Bella Khachatourian and Rouzan and her husband Sevak Abrahamian; the loving grandfather of Nairi and her husband Avo Tcholakian, Ani and her fiance Sevag Khatchadourian, Emin Abrahamian and Maral Abrahamian. He is also survived by his nephews, Zareh Khachatourian and his wife Dr. Arpi Chalian and daughters, Siran and Gayané and Ara Khachatourian.

Vachik will forever be remembered by his grandchildren as a man of great generosity, humor, kindness and strength — a distinct pillar of their family. He was smart and wise, always eager to be surrounded by loved ones, listening intently to stories of his grandchildren’s adventures while sharing his own cherished life experiences. One of the fondest memories they hold is of him doing school pick-ups, announcing his arrival with a unique honk that they all instantly recognized. His presence was always comforting, and the memories of those moments will remain in their hearts forever.

Funeral service will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 1 Artsakh Street, Watertown, MA on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment services at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church or St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA Central Committee, ARF Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston, the Hairenik Association and the editors and staff of the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly extend sincere condolences to Hairenik manager Armen Khachatourian and his family and to all their relatives and friends on the passing of Vachik Khachatourian.