The beauty of village life

In last week’s column, I wrote about my wife Susan and I’s current trip to Armenia. There are so many incredible experiences to consume in the homeland, but the primary purpose of our time here has been to continue our work with the Paruyr Sevak community. These are times of positive change for this small rural village located just one to two kilometers from the Azeri border of Nakhichevan. There continue to be strong visible signs of investment from the national and regional (Ararat province) governments.

Two years ago, one of the main roads connecting the entrance to the village with the housing neighborhoods was paved with sidewalks and drainage. When we arrived last week, we observed preparations for similar upgrades to another main road that runs between the schools and the neighborhoods. A new glove manufacturing facility has opened, offering employment to local residents, and foundation work is in progress for a new secondary school. The number of families approved for housing construction assistance has increased to 11, which will result in an increased population for the village and schools. Some of these families are from Artsakh. It is harvest time in the region for grapes and other seasonal fruits and vegetables. The villagers’ lives are not easy by any applied standard, but I never hear any words of despair or complaint. They are thankful and inspiring.

Yesterday, our trip culminated with what we termed “ATP Day at Paruyr Sevak.” ATP, or the Armenia Tree Project, is a nonprofit that operates four nurseries, employs local residents, has planted over 8.5 million trees, supports a micro-economy by giving fruit trees to villagers and conducts vital environmental education with secondary school students in Armenia. This is the short list of its contributions to Armenian society. This year is ATP’s 30th year of operation.

Our journey with Paruyr Sevak began in 2018 because of ATP. We felt it would be appropriate to celebrate the anniversary of the organization and its long association with the village by holding an educational and celebratory day. The celebration took place on Monday, September 30 under the beautiful Ararat marz blue sky. We can’t say enough about the organizational and professional skills of the Armenia-based ATP staff. Led by the very talented Izabel Shatoyan, the day opened with three environmental education classes held concurrently for the lower secondary and middle grades and high school. The ATP instructors were incredible with their communication skills and hands-on presentations. The students were engaged and contributed to the rewarding results. We, along with the teaching staff and administrators, later watched what turned out to be the Armenia premiere of a video production on ATP’s 30th anniversary reviewing its body of community work. Stay tuned for its distribution in America.

Then, we were escorted to the courtyard of the secondary school where we were honored to witness several traditional Armenian dance and vocal performances by the school’s students, which they also organized. It was yet another example of the intrinsic commitment to culture in Armenian families and the remarkable results given their modest resource base. Their passion and commitment know no bounds. It is important to note that this festival was attended by all the students in both the primary and secondary schools, as well as the teaching staff and parents. We were also honored to be with the mayor and his deputy along with a representative of the Ararat department of education. With the ATP team ever present with photographic and itinerary management, it was a warm village celebration.

My wife and I commented later that we have been to this village many times, but each time is a new discovery as we become closer to the heartbeat of the community. After the performances, we participated in a tree planting memorial for the late mayor and a dear friend of ours, Edik Stepanyan. The current mayor, Ludvig Stepanyan, is Edik’s son and is continuing his father’s vision of sustaining a prosperous border village. Our intent has always been to support border communities, given their national security importance. What we have discovered, in addition to their needs, are some of the most humble, warm, committed and innovative people I have ever met. During the tree planting, there was a need to shovel, compact and water the new trees. I was so impressed with how many of the young boys jumped in, without any prodding, to help with the physical work. Their initiative reflects a strong work ethic and respect for elders. As we lament losses of these values in American society, I pray that this continues forever in our homeland.

Last year, a combination soccer and basketball court was installed near the courtyard through our partnership with Paros and Hoops for Haiastan, which is an American-Armenian nonprofit that promotes sports and particularly basketball in Armenia. In just one year, this facility has become an in-school and after-school playground. The village has even hosted sporting events with neighboring villages at the facility.

The formal itinerary ended with what the kids were waiting for — the food. The organizers were very astute in the food distribution for 125 hungry kids. Several tents were installed on the court with each one designated for a certain age group. Before the indulging began, a beautiful cake was presented honoring 30 years of ATP. The work of art was made by primary school teacher Gayane Stepanyan. Dozens of students gathered to spontaneously blow out the candles. To see the pure joy on their faces was the pinnacle of our visit. With the formalities completed, the students retreated to their respective tents where they enthusiastically enjoyed a buffet of locally grown fruit, pastries and the cake. While everyone was enjoying the refreshments, the music started.

As the saying goes (and we will attest to that), wherever there are two Armenians, there will be dancing. Three groups of young girls were still in their performance costumes and immediately led the line dancing. Soon the teachers and parents joined. My wife Susan and I waded in with others. After leaving the rest of the dancing to the younger generation, I stood on the side of the court to make a few observations. The laughter and happiness were infectious. For that moment, all challenges were forgotten, and they were kids having fun with their families — and we were blessed to be a part of it.

I glanced across the street to see half a dozen men grading the new street and sidewalk. Changes are occurring to improve the lives of these people who have helped us understand what is really important during our time on earth. Beyond the new road, we saw a few workers laying the new floor base for the “cultural wing” project that will be completed before the end of the calendar year.

While the music and dancing continued, I began to connect the dots. Soon all the kids will be able to walk to school on sidewalks without local flooding or mud when it rains. The talented dancers and singers who entertained us will perhaps hone their skills further in the cultural hall where lessons will be available without having to travel. Separating the school courtyard from the view of the Azeri border is a long row of poplar trees planted by ATP probably around 10 years ago. They have matured to the point where they now provide a visual barrier and a wall of shade. Under the protection of these poplars is where Ludvig decided to place the three trees honoring his father’s memory. I love that the young people in these villages are aware of what and who came before them. They knew Edik as the father of their village who defended their existence during troubled times and advocated for its growth and development. We are forever grateful to ATP for brokering the crossing of our paths. Standing next to the plantings during the ceremony was an older gentleman. I asked someone who he was given the humble interest he displayed. He was one of Edik’s best friends, and I had a brief conversation with him. He expressed his pleasure at honoring his friend. It is important to remember those before us. The young were happy, the past was inspiring, and on that day all was good.

We have mentioned to these folks that although we were born and raised in America, a piece of my heart stays in Paruyr Sevak. This is no longer simply about implementing projects. These people are a part of our lives for the better. They are our friends. They invite us to their homes and give us valuable insight into the values they hold dear in our homeland. I jokingly told my wife that I need to go to Armenia to get away from the political noise in America. When I am here, I don’t hear what we talk about in the Armenian diaspora. I find people like us who are simply trying to live their lives with happiness. Life in the villages is even closer to the heart and soul of our cherished essence. Their existence is defined by an incredible work ethic, family and love of our culture. When you are in their midst, it is as if the door opens and ushers in a gentle, fresh, clean breeze. It is by no means perfect, but it is genuine. There is no veneer or need for interpretation. God bless the people in all the rural border villages in Armenia, and may God keep them safe. I pray that more Armenians in the diaspora discover this treasure.