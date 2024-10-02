Pontifical visit in the “Season of the Holy Cross”

It is autumn, the “Season of the Holy Cross” in the Armenian Apostolic Church. During this special time of year, the long-awaited pontifical visit of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia (Antelias, Lebanon), will begin at Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church in Glenview, Illinois, on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7 p.m., with a welcome from Rev. Fr. Samuel Ajemian, the Board of Trustees and the congregation, and the Hrashapar welcoming service.

The following morning, His Holiness will meet with the Taniel Varoujan Saturday Armenian School students and youth organizations. Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union, founded in 1918 in Constantinople, present-day Istanbul) is devoted to sports and scouting; the Armenian Youth Federation (founded in 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts), is involved in education, the Armenian Cause, social, athletic and cultural events; and Hamazkayin (founded in 1928 in Cairo, Egypt), is an Armenian educational and cultural society. Later, at 6 p.m., a celebratory banquet in honor of His Holiness Aram I and the 81st anniversary of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church will take place at the Fountain Blue Banquet and Conference Center in Des Plaines, Illinois.

His Holiness Aram I, a deeply religious and learned man, holds several degrees including a Ph.D. He is also a gifted orator and author of a number of books. His Holiness was born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1947, and ordained a celibate priest in 1968. He has been the head of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia since 1995.

On Sunday, October 20, the pontifical Divine Liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. at the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church. Following a church service, the consecration of a khachkar (cross-stone) by His Holiness will take place in front of the church. The khachkar “…symbolizes the enduring spirit and determination of the Armenian people to preserve their culture and faith against all odds.” The elegant and delicately carved khachkar, brought from Armenia, was graciously donated by three members of the congregation in honor of the pontifical visit.

On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church, it is interesting to note that some of the early pioneers to Illinois in the mid-1800s were German, French, English and American Southerners. Eventually, to this “diverse blend of cultures, the Armenians slowly came and joined the people that shaped Chicago. Unobtrusively, like a sparrow’s nest perched in the branches of a towering pine tree, the Armenians in Chicagoland have quietly lived and worked in this vast and bustling midwestern metropolis, beginning in the latter half of the 1800s.” (To read more on the topic of the Armenians in Chicago, see my article titled “The Armenians In Chicago”, published in The Armenian Weekly, March 1, 2009.)

Though much has been accomplished since Armenians first arrived and made Chicago their new home, there is more work to be done. With the visit of His Holiness Aram I, may this Armenian community be renewed with inspiration and enthusiasm for the making of yet an even stronger and flourishing one.

“…We are not here to play, to dream, to drift;

We have hard work to do and loads to lift;

Shun not the struggle—face it; ‘tis God’s Gift…”

—Maltbie Davenport Babcock

19th century American clergyman and writer