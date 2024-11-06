Pontifical visit to Illinois a time of reflection and inspiration

The long-awaited days of the pontifical visit of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia (Antelias, Lebanon), have come and gone at the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church in Glenview, Illinois, leaving behind a host of memories. On the afternoon of Friday, October 18, 2024, Oscar Tatosian, Honorary Consul of Armenia in Chicago, hosted a luncheon for the Catholicos in downtown Chicago. Though attendance at church was modest, the evening was warm, welcoming and a time of deep reflection. His Holiness Aram, along with both the Cilicia and Etchmiadzin clergy from the surrounding areas and the various altar servers, solemnly and reverently entered the doors of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church. During the religious procession, accompanied by sublime Armenian spiritual music, one witnessed the beauty, pageantry and rituals of the Armenian Church — the Armenian Church that has survived through the ages despite countless and insurmountable trials and tribulations. After offering blessings, His Holiness briefly spoke of the importance of church and family.

The following morning on October 19, His Holiness met with the Taniel Varoujan Armenian Saturday School children, the youth and other groups. Later that evening, the Catholicos attended a banquet at the Fountain Blue Banquet and Conference Center in Des Plaines, Illinois, given in his honor and that of the 81st anniversary of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church. Taline Artinian welcomed the guests and introduced the speakers, among them Rev. Fr. Samuel Ajemian, pastor of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church; Oscar Tatosian; Rafi Krikorian, chairman of the Board of Trustees; and His Holiness Aram I, who spoke in detail on the importance of church, family and unity as well as involving and encouraging the youth in church life.

On Sunday, October 20, His Holiness celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the church and spoke of “the bread of life,” what it signifies and our role as parishioners. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas was present at the church service and briefly after. Following the service, a khachkar (Armenian stone-cross) blessing by His Holiness took place in front of the church. The khachkar, which was brought from Armenia in 2023, was donated by Hon. and Mrs. D. and S. Erickson; Mr. and Mrs. T. and S. Jarosik; and Mr. and Mrs. S. and K. Volpi. Afterward, a lovely luncheon prepared by the Ladies Guild was served before his Holiness, accompanied by his entourage, was off to yet another Armenian church, bringing with him blessings, guidance and words of wisdom.

Later, as I thought about the weekend and the important role the Armenian Church plays in our lives, I recalled a short story I read many years ago about a young Armenian clergyman who, in a mountainous church courtyard, says to fellow clergymen that they should go to the people and not wait for the people to come to the clergy. That is what happened during His Holiness’ visit — he had come to us, the people.

May His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia (Antelias, Lebanon), His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians (Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia) and clergymen of all ranks, whether Armenian Apostolic, Catholic or Evangelical, be remembered in daily prayers, for these spiritual leaders, like guiding lights, are important in the lives of the Armenian people. Here I may add the Armenian Catholic Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, who daily and humbly pray for, comfort and serve the Armenian people no matter their denomination or beliefs, as well as the suffering Artsakh Armenians in Armenia and the Armenians in Lebanon.

With three candles burning brightly, may God bless them, the Armenian people and nation. In Archbishop Khoren Nar Bey De Lusignan’s poem, Let Us Die Armenians, he writes:

“A nation that was faithful to the cross

Cannot be lost, though centuries roll past.

While in this world religion shall endure,

Her life shall also last.”