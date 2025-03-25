AYF-YOARF Detroit’s “Kopernik Tandourjian” Seniors celebrate a banner year and set bold horizons at year-end meeting

NOVI, Mich.—On January 29, 2025, the AYF-YOARF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Senior Chapter convened for its year-end general meeting—a celebration of a remarkable year and a forward-looking session to chart the course for 2025. Held at St. Sarkis Church of Dearborn, Michigan, the meeting started with the remarks of Unger Vrej Dawli, the chapter’s ARF advisor. He stated that the gathering is more than a procedural review of the past year’s executive and a ballot for new leadership; it is a testament to a chapter thriving at the intersection of heritage, ambition and unity. With a quorum pulsing with energy, the Seniors looked back on a year defined by unwavering dedication to the Armenian cause, athletic victories and cultural enrichment while setting sights on a future rooted in action and renewal.

The past year was nothing short of extraordinary for the Tandourjian Seniors. Hosting the 90th AYF-YOARF Olympics over Labor Day weekend, Detroit welcomed a record-breaking throng of athletes and Hamagirs, transforming the city into a vibrant tapestry of Armenian pride. From the crack of softballs to the splash of swimmers, the chapter not only orchestrated a flawless event but also clinched first place—a victory that echoed through cheers and cemented DKT’s legacy. That triumph carried forward to the National Athletic Tournament (NAT) in Granite City, where Detroit’s squads dominated the basketball and volleyball courts, securing another championship title and proving that competitive spirit knows no bounds.

Beyond the field, the chapter’s commitment to education and community shone brightly. The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Senior Seminar at Camp Haiastan saw unprecedented attendance from Detroit members, who immersed themselves in workshops delving into Armenian identity and leadership—a foundation for shaping knowledgeable, motivated advocates. At Camp Haiastan itself, a record number of Seniors staffed the summer sessions, guiding Juniors through a blend of cultural lessons and campfire camaraderie, ensuring AYF’s heartbeat persists into the next generation.

Coming out the gate strong at ARF Weekend, Detroit’s robust turnout amplified discussions on ideology and strategy, reinforcing the pivotal role of youth within the ARF. DKT Seniors also participated actively in the Junior Seminar, sharing their experiences and inspiring the next generation of AYF members. The chapter attended the AYF Convention as a full squad, amplifying their voice in organizational decisions and strengthening bonds with peers nationwide. Multiple fundraisers, including a notable one for Camp Javakhk, underscored their dedication to supporting Armenian causes globally.

Among the year’s incredible moments was the annual joint meeting with the ARF “Azadamard” Gomidehoutioun of Detroit—a unity in action which stood as one of the chapter’s most attended forums of 2024. The Seniors presented the gleaming AYF-YOARF Olympics trophy to Gomideh members and its chairman Unger Sebouh Hatsakordzian—a gesture that transcended symbolism to embody a profound unity of purpose. The room hummed with shared pride as voices from both organizations intertwined—reflecting on achievement beyond sports, debating challenges and dreaming of a stronger tomorrow.

The meeting was a beautiful display of collaboration, a bridge between generations and a reminder that the AYF and ARF are two currents of the same river, flowing toward a free, united and independent Armenia. Unger Sebouh’s warm remarks and the palpable camaraderie left an imprint on all present, a high mark of the year’s successes. Equally stirring was a heartfelt meeting with the “Kopernik Tandourjian” Junior Chapter, where mentorship met the novice energy in a vibrant exchange. Seniors recounted tales of the journey—Olympic wins, executives’ late-night meetings and the weight of Hai Tahd—while Juniors responded with eager questions and bold ideas reinforcing the chapter’s role as a family united across generations. This wasn’t just a regular meeting; it was a promise—to nurture, guide and ensure AYF’s legacy endures.

The chapter’s intellectual fabric grew richer in 2024 with an educational program that saw remarkable improvement. Eleven educationals were held over the year, weaving a narrative of Armenian culture, ARF history, and ARF ideology and structure, capped by visions for the future. Delivered by a symphony of voices—expert guest speakers, seasoned ARF stalwarts and chapter Ungers—these educationals were more than lectures; they were sparks igniting a deeper understanding of the Armenian struggle. From the holy Armenian land in Jerusalem to the tenets of revolutionary thought, members emerged not just informed but empowered, ready to wield knowledge as a tool for change.

The meeting honored the outgoing executive board, whose hard work and commitment propelled the chapter to a new level:

Alexander Kurkechian, president

Melanie Sarafian, vice president

Victoria Nigoghosian, corresponding secretary

Kevork Mardoyan, treasurer

Ariana Nigoghosian, recording secretary

Armen Vartanian, advisor

Sophia Kazarian, advisor

Their tireless efforts in organizing events and upholding AYF bylaws and values were met with applaudable evaluation by chapter members and the ARF Gomideh. The baton was then passed to a new executive who are ready to carry the weight of responsibility and promise to build on the chapter’s momentum:

Alexander Kurkechian, president

Manuel Cherbetjian, vice president

Sophia Kazarian, corresponding secretary

Tiffany Tufenkjian, treasurer

Garod Hamakorzian, recording secretary

Kevork Mardoyan, advisor

Arek Ourlian, advisor

The general meeting concluded with a particular blueprint for the year ahead, born from candid reflection and resolute action. The new executives are tasked to host one social and one Hai Tahd event each by mid-year while invigorating committees to rally chapter members. Ties with sister organizations will deepen through a planned event and the Junior Chapter will see joint initiatives alongside a Senior presence at Junior meetings.

Participation will be strengthened by requiring attendance at several meetings and a community cultural event for eligibility in the athletic competitions, while an April 24th commemoration will be locked in by the end of March with the Armenian Community Center and the ARF Gomideh. Further, to ensure consistent involvement, members joining from a distance will confirm their ability to participate fully in virtual meetings. For the 2025 Olympics, early coach appointments and practice schedules will sharpen the chapter’s edge, tying engagement to the privilege of competition—an exhilarating testament of organizational rules and strength.

As the gavel fell, the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Seniors reaffirmed the mission with a clear vision: to fortify the Junior Chapter, champion Hai Tahd and embody the ARF and AYF’s enduring values. The gaze remains fixed on the ultimate horizon—a free, united and independent Armenia—excelling through tireless work and unyielding spirit. In Detroit, we stand not just as a pillar of the diaspora but as a living promise to the Armenian nation, its past victories lighting the path ahead.