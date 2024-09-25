Forty days from election, Kamala Harris starts courting Armenian American voters

WASHINGTON—Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressed support for the “right for Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to return safely to their homes,” in a campaign statement issued on September 23, 2024, marking Armenian Independence Day, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The statement also noted that “we must never forget the Armenian Genocide,” and her commitment to “lasting peace between Armenia and its neighbors that respects sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”

“As vice president, Kamala Harris has had a full year to act on Artsakh’s right to return — via a US-led resolution at the U.N. Security Council — yet she has only started talking (to Armenian Americans, not U.N. member states) about this right 40 days before an election in which Armenian voters across key swing states may prove decisive,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“Notably, Vice President Harris — whose administration armed Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade and attack on Artsakh — did not lift a finger or even raise her voice against Azerbaijan’s 2023 aggression. Even at the level of campaign rhetoric, she has not said a word about cutting U.S. military arms and aid to Azerbaijan or otherwise holding Baku accountable for its crimes,” continued Hamparian.

“Politicians — presidential or otherwise — cannot posture as friends of Armenians while simultaneously refusing to hold Aliyev to account or failing to deter renewed Azerbaijani aggression,” concluded Hamparian.

Armenian Americans are set to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential elections in key swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, the ANCA gave an “F” rating to both the Trump and Biden administrations for aiding and abetting Azerbaijan and Turkey’s aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, leading to the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenian population and the ongoing Azerbaijani occupation of sovereign Armenia territory. The ANCA offered recommendations to the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees to take concrete action to address Armenian American concerns.

In a July 30 statement, the ANCA told the Democratic presidential nominee that “Armenian American voters expect decisive action to rectify the Biden-Harris administration’s shameful abandonment of Artsakh’s Armenians — starting with the immediate prohibition of U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan, the imposition of targeted sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals, actions to guarantee the right of return for the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh, and a substantial increase in humanitarian assistance to Artsakh refugees.”

In an August 13 statement, the ANCA told the Republican presidential ticket, “Armenian American voters expect the Trump-Vance campaign to condemn Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and endorse congressional efforts to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its crimes against humanity. This must begin with the Trump-Vance campaign endorsing H.R.7288 to enforce Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, supporting the imposition of targeted Global Magnitsky Act sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals and advocating for the right of return of indigenous Armenians of Artsakh to their homes under international protections. Additionally, as a sitting U.S. Senator, the ANCA urges JD Vance to demonstrate his commitment to holding Azerbaijan accountable for human rights abuses by co-sponsoring S.Res.540 — which would require the Department of State to conduct a formal investigation into Azerbaijan’s human rights abuses pursuant to Section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act.”