Vice President Kamala Harris commemorates Armenian Independence Day

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris released a letter today addressed to the Armenian American community commemorating Armenia’s independence and acknowledging the right of return for the Armenians of Artsakh. The full text of the letter appears below.
To the Armenian American community:
I send my best wishes to you as you celebrate Armenian Independence Day, which marks the day that the Armenian people voted to secede from the Soviet Union to be a free, independent nation.
While we celebrate, we must also never forget the Armenian Genocide, when an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred, and marched to their deaths. It is a tragedy that continues to shape the identity of the Armenian people. The Armenian American community’s resilience remains a source of inspiration in our collective American story.
I remain committed to a lasting peace between Armenia and its neighbors that respects sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
The right for Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to return safely to their homes is vital to restoring dignity to the Armenian people and stability to the region.
I will continue to support Armenia in its efforts to strengthen democracy and foster stability in the region.
Armenia and its people have a rich history that inspires us all to strive for liberty and justice. I remain committed to deepening the bonds between our nations and fostering a partnership that uplifts our shared values and aspirations. Together, we can build a more secure, just and free world.
Warmly,
Vice President Kamala Harris
