Camp Bjni: Where nature meets nurture

For diasporans who want an immersive cultural experience that goes beyond traditional tourism, there’s a new hiking and tent camping initiative in Armenia that bridges that gap.

It’s called Camp Bjni, and it’s located 45 minutes north of Yerevan. Coming soon, the campground sits adjacent to the Hrazdan River and allows guests to enjoy tent camping and hiking on rich mountain terrain in the ancient hamlet of Bjni. Bjni is mentioned in the Gandzadran chronicle of Urartian King Sarduri II (son of Argishti I) in B.C. 741, as a land called Buzunia.

Camp Bjni’s proprietor, Mikayel Sukiasyan, is a dual U.S.-Armenia citizen with ancestral roots in Bjni. “I spent my childhood summers visiting my grandmother here,” said Sukiasyan. “As a third generation Yerevantsi, I remember realizing how disconnected from nature I had become. The village kids were so comfortable walking barefoot, climbing trees and swimming in the river. After years of working so much that I did not get to appreciate the changing of the seasons, I vowed to change all that.”

About 20 years ago, Sukiasyan bought a parcel of land in Bjni and began building on it in 2022. “At first, I wanted to create a summer ranch house here for myself,” he said. “But then I thought about how much I’d like to share the natural beauty of this village and the Kotayk region with my fellow Armenians. It seemed a perfect spot to launch a campground for hikers and nature lovers.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Camp Bjni is well-suited as a base-camp from which to explore natural landmarks and historical sites as well as commune with local residents who practice and preserve Armenian cultural traditions. The camp property features tents for 1-8 occupants, a gathering house, a breakfast canopy, a bathroom and shower facility, a bonfire pit and a natural pond with bass, red snapper and goghag — a native fish unique to Lake Sevan. Novice and seasoned hikers alike will find trails and uncharted terrain to explore throughout this historic village.

The mountains are calling

Sukiasyan’s vision for Camp Bjni is to invite diasporan Armenians to breathe the rarefied Armenian air, plant feet on the sacred soil, drink the refreshing mountain spring water and interact with compatriots in a way that so many in faraway lands have been deprived of throughout their lives. “I think that the famous quote by naturalist John Muir, ‘The mountains are calling and I must go,’ resonates for many diasporans who feel an ancestral, cellular pull to Armenia,” he said. “In these perilous political times, Armenia needs us. An immersive experience at Camp Bjni can become the portal and impetus for diasporans to one day relocate to Armenia and contribute to its revival.”

What natural assets does Bjni possess?

First, the historic aspect: Bjni is home to the ruins of a great fortress erected during the Pakradouni Dynasty. It is also the birthplace of 11th century historian Krikor Magistros and home to the ninth century Holy Mother of God Monastery, which was once a center of high learning. Bjni boasts more than 300 chapels, according to local lore.

Second, the natural aspect: The mineral waters of Bjni are renowned for their restorative properties — both to drink and to bathe in. There are mineral spa pools and natural water spouts in abundance. A massive natural arch of stone, Dzag Kar (meaning “hole in the rock”), is registered among the state monuments of nature by the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Armenia. Local lore informs that all who walk under the arch will have their wishes granted. In the vicinity, there is an intermittently running cold spring called Gatnaghbyur (meaning “spring of milk”), the waters of which, according to popular belief, increase the milk of lactating women and cure cattle of disease. There are many spots in which to hike, among them the picturesque mountaintop St. Minas Chapel with a sculpture park and leisure cabins. There is also the Bjni mesa vertical climb, which possesses a cave at the summit said to house more than 100 sheep during thunderstorms.

Third, the traditional aspect: “Naghash Lavash” in the center of the village is a prime spot to take a master class in lavash baking, enjoy a traditional Armenian meal and discover exhibited Armenian antique culinary equipment. Every October, there is a Bjni food and culture festival celebrating the Armenian homestyle pasta known as “Arishta.” The classic form of this traditional delicacy is served hot with mashed garlic, clarified butter and the gravy of cool, tart Armenian madzoun.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Today, Sukiasyan is busy preparing the property for business. The gathering house, camping tents and natural pond are complete, and he is now building up the land on the other side of the Hrazdan River. Camp Bjni launched an open house by hosting 95 Birthright Armenia and Armenian Volunteer Corps participants on July 13, 2024. Volunteers climbed the remains of the Bjni Fortress of the Pahlavouni royal family and the Holy Mother of God Monastery and khachkar park. They then enjoyed the hospitality of Camp Bjni where a massive khorovadz barbecue awaited them, along with live folk music for their dancing pleasure, a tour of the premises and a farewell bonfire before their buses returned to Yerevan. In time, Sukiasyan would like to see Camp Bjni host youth organizations, informal conferences and perhaps a Blues and Armenian Folk Music festival.

Sukiasyan was quick to point out the many holistic benefits of camping and hiking. “Practitioners say these activities boost physical fitness, improve mood, encourage bonding and social connections, improve sleep quality, enhance environmental awareness and help us develop new skills,” he said. Few would argue with his point. He left us with this philosophy: “Nature breaks relieve stress. So, of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.”

Interested parties can follow and contact Camp Bjni on Instagram.