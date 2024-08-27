ARS of Eastern USA to celebrate 115th anniversary in March 2025

WATERTOWN, MASS.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is pleased to announce the celebration of its 115th anniversary on March 8, 2025, in New York/New Jersey. This landmark event will pay tribute to more than a century of the organization’s unwavering dedication to service and humanitarian initiatives.

Since its establishment with its first chapter in New York, the ARS has woven itself into the very fabric of our community, embodying a legacy of compassion and commitment to humanitarian aid. The ARS has been a beacon of hope, providing essential aid during times of crisis and working diligently to improve the lives of those in need.

“From our humble beginnings to our global reach today, we remain steadfast in our mission to uplift communities, preserve culture and extend a helping hand to those in need,” said chairperson Caroline Chamavonian. “We are excited to celebrate the 115th anniversary in 2025 and honor our past achievements and look forward with renewed determination to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families worldwide.”

The event will take place on March 8, 2025 with a seminar during the day and culminating in a celebratory dinner in the evening. This occasion promises to be a momentous gathering, bringing together supporters, community leaders and advocates of humanitarian causes.

A highlight of the anniversary celebration will be the release of a special commemorative booklet, offering individuals the opportunity to honor or remember loved ones while paying tribute to the Armenian Relief Society through sponsorship of pages. Details on sponsorship levels are available on our website.

In the coming months, ARS of Eastern USA will announce details about the events.