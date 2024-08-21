The Region in Brief

Georgia

Georgia and Azerbaijan have announced the formation of a joint railway enterprise. According to Georgian Business Media, the new entity, named “BTKI Railways,” will oversee both the operation and infrastructure management of the Marabda-Kartsakhi segment of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. The primary objective of BTKI Railways is to enhance cargo transportation volumes and advance regional connectivity. The company aims to leverage and expand the potential of the Middle Corridor, strengthening transport links between the two nations and beyond.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani has emphasized the friendly and constructive relations between Iran and Armenia, noting both countries’ commitment to regional stability and security. During a press briefing, Kanani declined to comment on reports of U.S. arms sales to Armenia, citing a lack of factual information. However, he expressed skepticism about the increasing U.S. presence in the region, particularly its military involvement, highlighting concerns over the destabilizing impact of American actions in the area.

Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized an Armenian eighth grade history textbook, claiming it distorts events from the late 18th and early 19th centuries, particularly regarding the Russo-Persian War and the Treaty of Turkmenchay. The ministry expressed concern that the textbook’s portrayal of Russia’s role in Armenian history contradicts a 2022 agreement between the two nations to preserve historical memory. Russia urged Armenian authorities to prevent the textbook from being used in schools, accusing it of attempting to rewrite shared history.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a closed-door meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara. The discussion focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire and recent developments in the region. During the meeting, President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to increasing international pressure on Israel and continuing its support for the Palestinian people. President Abbas also addressed the Turkish parliament, a move intended to underscore the strong support of Turkish lawmakers for the Palestinian cause and amplify the plight of the Palestinian people to the international community.