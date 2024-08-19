Lerna Kayserian Shirinian announces new children’s book in Western Armenian

Lerna Kayserian Shirinian has announced the publication of Khntsori Perkahavak/Խնձորի Բերքահաւաք (Apple Harvest), a children’s picture book in Western Armenian, now available for purchase.

Khntsori Perkahavak follows the journey of two sisters as they set out to celebrate their cherished teacher’s birthday. Excited by the bounty of their orchard’’s inaugural harvest, the sisters embark on a culinary adventure — creating delicious apple jam and cake, which not only celebrates their teacher but also honors the deep connection between their home and their school community.

The 32-page picture book serves as an educational tool, strategically designed to engage both parents and teachers in guiding young minds through the enchanting world of apple picking. The theme of apples appears regularly in early childhood classroom curriculum, and there are many books in English about apples. Sadly, there aren’t any books about this popular topic in Armenian. “As we are in constant search for Armenian content, this book is one small but meaningful way we can tackle this challenge,” Kayserian Shirinian states.

“I believe that exposing children to real-life experiences through books is critical, as it empowers them to integrate new words and concepts into their daily conversations,” Kayserian Shirinian says. “This book is not just about reading; it’s about living, working with and embracing the Armenian language as part of everyday life.”

With autumn and apple harvest season just around the corner, be sure to get your copy of this interactive book, which includes delicious apple jam and cake recipes that will enhance learning outcomes and further enrich the reading experience.

To order, please visit perkahavak.com.