The Azerbaijani government, led by President Ilham Aliyev, has reportedly demanded that Armenia withdraw all its legal cases against Azerbaijan from international courts. This demand is part of the peace agreement negotiations. The cases in question address issues such as alleged discrimination and ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh, the detention of Armenian prisoners in Baku and demands for the return of Armenian-occupied territories.

According to unnamed diplomatic sources, Armenia’s current administration under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is reportedly inclined to meet these demands. However, this has sparked significant controversy and anger, particularly from Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia’s representative for international legal affairs. Kirakosyan has expressed his strong opposition to withdrawing these cases, which he prepared.

The tension between the two nations has been a focal point in regional politics, and these legal cases are critical in addressing the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh conflict. Kirakosyan’s legal actions in international courts aim to highlight and seek justice for alleged human rights violations and territorial disputes stemming from the conflict. The demand to withdraw these cases is seen by many as an attempt by Azerbaijan to avoid international scrutiny and accountability.

Kirakosyan’s response underscores the internal discord within the Armenian government regarding how to handle Azerbaijan’s demands. His refusal to retract the legal actions reflects a broader concern about maintaining accountability and pursuing justice for the Armenian people affected by the conflict. As these negotiations unfold, the international community will closely watch how both nations navigate this complex and sensitive issue.

Ara Nazarian, Ph.D.

Massachusetts