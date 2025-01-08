Panama Canal, Greenland, Canada and Armenia

The current bullying action by U.S. President elect Donald Trump regarding the Panama Canal, Greenland and Canada is also an ominous threat to Armenia. If Trump implements what he says, this will whet the appetites of other belligerent countries seeking territorial expansion. China would want Formosa [Taiwan], Russia would want all of Ukraine, North Korea would want South Korea, Israel would want all of Gaza and the West Bank, and of course, Turkey and Azerbaijan would want all of Armenia to realize their decades-old dream of pan-Turkic expansion. If Turkey and Azerbaijan were to invade and rule over all of Armenia, does anyone think that President Trump would interfere? Consider that Turkey permitted Trump to build his hotels in Istanbul and Ankara.

Trump is setting the wrong tone. In the aftermath of World War II, we set the blueprint for a free, democratic and independent Japan — the same with West Germany. U.S. President James Monroe in his Monroe Doctrine warned the powers of Europe to avoid any expansionist thoughts in the southern Western Hemisphere.

It would be futile for the Armenian government to think of war with Turkey and Azerbaijan. A submission without war would subjugate Armenians to subservient status and may even lead to massacres. Any Armenian American who voted for Trump with the thought that he would protect Armenia from Turkey and Azerbaijan should realize that this is not going to happen. Perhaps Russia might intervene, but after devouring all of Ukraine, they would likely care less about what Turkey does. They themselves might even retake Armenia, as they did during the Soviet era. There are many questions, but few answers, regarding Trump’s potential agenda and its repercussions, if implemented.

Ezan Bagdasarian