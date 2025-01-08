Panama Canal, Greenland, Canada and Armenia

The current bullying action by U.S. President elect Donald Trump regarding the Panama Canal, Greenland and Canada is also an ominous threat to Armenia. If Trump implements what he says, this will whet the appetites of other belligerent countries seeking territorial expansion. China would want Formosa [Taiwan], Russia would want all of Ukraine, North Korea would want South Korea, Israel would want all of Gaza and the West Bank, and of course, Turkey and Azerbaijan would want all of Armenia to realize their decades-old dream of pan-Turkic expansion. If Turkey and Azerbaijan were to invade and rule over all of Armenia, does anyone think that President Trump would interfere? Consider that Turkey permitted Trump to build his hotels in Istanbul and Ankara.
Trump is setting the wrong tone. In the aftermath of World War II, we set the blueprint for a free, democratic and independent Japan — the same with West Germany. U.S. President James Monroe in his Monroe Doctrine warned the powers of Europe to avoid any expansionist thoughts in the southern Western Hemisphere.
It would be futile for the Armenian government to think of war with Turkey and Azerbaijan. A submission without war would subjugate Armenians to subservient status and may even lead to massacres. Any Armenian American who voted for Trump with the thought that he would protect Armenia from Turkey and Azerbaijan should realize that this is not going to happen. Perhaps Russia might intervene, but after devouring all of Ukraine, they would likely care less about what Turkey does. They themselves might even retake Armenia, as they did during the Soviet era. There are many questions, but few answers, regarding Trump’s potential agenda and its repercussions, if implemented.
Ezan Bagdasarian
Uncertain times ahead for all. Nevertheless it was obvious where Trump sentiments lie that being with Israel and Turkey both hostile to Armenia although less friendly with eachother than in previous years.
Old-style imperialism and colonialism is very much alive; they never died, they were just in abayance and were briefly replaced by neoimperialism and neocolonialism after the independence of the colonies. Today, naked old-style imperialism and colonialism is making a comeback, with invasions, land grabs and the formation of puppet states.
Alas a blatantly Hobbesian world is returning it never really went away but did diminsh with the UN charter. As for the UN it’s moribund and MSM barely mentions the dysfunction within the organisation which has defined the post WW2 order. It’s credibility has literally faded away without much of a murmour. If it collapses there will be no international protocol to bind Turkey and Azerbaijan although if Armenia was to revitalise nothing to stop boundaries being changed without sentimental binds from the Soviet demarcations. Trumps statements about Greenland and Canada are shocking and not the Rhetoric ever expected from an ally