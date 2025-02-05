Letter to the Editor: Deir ez-Zor to Gaza

In Gaza, the history of genocide is repeating itself. U.S. President Donald Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have indicated their desire and future plans to depopulate the Palestinians from their homeland. History will recall that the Ottoman genocide of the Armenians involved depopulating most of historic Armenia by deporting Armenians to Syria’s desert, Deir ez-Zor.

The definition of genocide is clear. During their incursion into Gaza, Israeli forces indiscriminately killed thousands of Palestinian civilians, with no connection to the terrorist organization Hamas, causing serious harm to innocent men, women and children. Hospitals and schools were bombed and destroyed. People were starving, and the Israeli army refused to allow food and medical supplies to enter Gaza. The extreme right wing of the Israeli government has always sought to take over Gaza as Israeli territory.

The finality of the genocide will be what Trump and Netanyahu have indicated — the depopulation of two and a half million Palestinians from Gaza by deporting them to Egypt, Jordan or other Arab countries. A whole population would be eliminated from their homeland. They would then turn Gaza into the “Riviera” of the Middle East. If Trump and Netanyahu could do this with the power of the United States military, then Turkey would be tempted to eliminate Armenia and have a clear path to Azerbaijan and their oil fields.

The Israeli government should be ashamed of its treatment of the innocent Palestinians. They should recall what Hitler did to the Jews of Europe. It seems as though history does repeat itself, especially when the shoe is on the other foot.